Maruti Suzuki Alto BS6 Gets CNG Option For Rs 4.33 Lakh

Published On Jan 27, 2020 04:11 PM By Sonny for Maruti Alto 800

The 0.8-litre BS6 petrol engine claims a mileage of 31.59km/kg on CNG

Maruti Alto 0.8-litre has an output of 41PS/60Nm when running on CNG.

It is offered in LXi and LXi(O) variants priced at Rs 4.33 lakh and Rs 4.36 lakh, respectively.

LXi gets front-power windows and AC while the optional variant gets an added front passenger airbag.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto received the BS6 update in the first half of 2019 for its 0.8-litre petrol engine. It now gets a BS6-compliant CNG variant as well, offered in the mid-spec variants.

The BS6 CNG options are priced at Rs 4.33 lakh for the LXi variant and Rs 4.36 lakh for the LXi(O) variant. The Alto’s 796cc engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It has an output of 41PS and 60Nm when running on CNG, which goes up to 48PS and 69Nm with petrol. The BS6 CNG Alto has a claimed mileage of 31.59km/kg, which is less than the 33.44km/kg claimed efficiency of the BS4 engine.

The LXi is equipped with features like AC, front power windows, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, driver side airbag, and dual-tone interiors. The optional variant gets an additional front passenger airbag.

Maruti’s Alto competes against the likes of the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO, neither of which are available with a CNG variant.

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

