10 Cars Priced Under Rs 10 Lakh Coming To Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Jan 28, 2020 12:48 PM By Rohit

Looking for a car under Rs 10 lakh? Here’s a list of all models that will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 will witness many carmakers either showcasing their upcoming models in concept form or launching their newest offerings. With the event set to begin soon, we take a look at all the cars under Rs 10 lakh that you can set your eyes on:

Production-specTata H2X

Tata has started testing its new micro-SUV based on the H2X concept that was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It is expected to be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the Altroz. The production-spec SUV is likely to borrow at least 80 per cent of H2X concept’s design and it is quite evident as well with the boxy looking test mules. It will sit between the Tiago and the Altroz and is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh. The 2020 model will rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo/Freestyle and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Kia QYI

Codenamed QYI , the upcoming sub-4m SUV features Kia’s signature tiger nose grille and connected tail lamps with an integrated roof spoiler design. Kia is expected to offer its sub-4m SUV with the Venue’s 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol units. Moreover, it is also expected to get a detuned version of the Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT (only in the case of 1.0-litre turbo-petrol). It is expected to be launched by August 2020.

Hyundai Verna facelift

Hyundai will be showcasing the facelifted Verna at the upcoming expo. Under the hood, it will be offered with the Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm) and diesel (115PS/250Nm) units, thereby replacing all the current engines on offer. As far as transmission options are concerned, a 6-speed manual will be offered as standard while the petrol version will be offered with a CVT and the diesel with a torque converter. This will also go on sale soon after the expo, demanding a slight premium over the current price range of Rs 8.17 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift

Maruti’s sub-4m SUV has been on sale in India since 2016 and is in need of a mid-life update. The facelifted SUV will come with both cosmetic and mechanical changes. It will be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech as seen on the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6. Transmission options could include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. The SUV is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2020. Its prices are likely to remain close to its existing range of Rs 7.63 lakh to Rs 10.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Brezza will get a petrol heart for the first time with this update.

Maruti S-Cross petrol

Similar to the Vitara Brezza facelift, the S-Cross will also come with the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. The transmission options are also expected to be the same as the other two models - a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto. Maruti is expected to launch the S-Cross petrol version at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. It could also come with minor cosmetic changes along with a few additional features. This is the first time that the S-Cross will get a petrol engine in India as well as an automatic option. The entry level pricing of the S-Cross is expected to be lower than the outgoing diesel-only model, which starts at Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Ignis Facelift

The Ignis facelift is expected to be revealed and launched at the Auto Expo 2020. It now gets a redesigned front grille with U-shaped chrome inserts as seen on the S-Presso. It will continue to be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 83PS and 113Nm. The transmission options are also likely to remain the same: a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. It is set to get a slight hike in prices compared to the current retail range of Rs 4.83 lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Renault Triber AMT and turbo

Renault’s sub-4m crossover MPV, the Triber, will get some updates soon. While Its 1.0-litre petrol engine is already BS6 compliant, it will soon get an option of an AMT as well as a more powerful turbocharged version of the same engine. We expected Renault to showcase the AMT version of the Triber at the Expo if not the turbocharged one. When Renault does launch the Triber AMT, it will be priced at a premium of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 over the current price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Triber AMT is expected to be launched right after the Expo followed by the Turbocharged version around mid-2020.

Renault HBC

The French carmaker’s first sub-4m SUV for the Indian market will be the HBC (codename). It will be based on the same platform as the Triber sub-4m MPV crossover. Renault is expected to offer it with its 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the choice of both manual and automatic transmission (most likely with a CVT). The HBC will be launched in India in the second half of 2020 and is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh at launch.

Great Wall Motors Ora R1

This offering from Great Wall Motors is the world’s cheapest electric car. It features a 30.7kWh battery pack with a claimed range of around 351km per charge. The Ora R1 has an incentivized price tag that ranges between Rs 6.24 lakh (converted from $8,680) to around Rs 8 lakh (converted from $11,293). It remains to be seen when Great Wall Motors would launch an EV in our market as the company is expected to begin its Indian operation with its Haval SUV brand from 2021. However, the Chinese marker has promised to introduce EVs in our market as well.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0-litre Turbo

Hyundai recently launched its newest sub-4m sedan, the Aura, with three engine options including a detuned version of the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. Now, the same engine is set to make its way onto the Grand i10 Nios, making it a pocket rocket! It is expected to get the turbocharged petrol engine with the 5-speed manual gearbox as seen in the case of the Aura with 100PS and 172Nm. It is likely to be the most expensive petrol variant with an expected price of around Rs 7.5 lakh. We expect the turbo-petrol Nios to be launched by March after its Auto Expo 2020 debut.