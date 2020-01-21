Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E SUV Teased Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Debut

Modified On Jan 21, 2020 05:42 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti WagonR Electric

The Futuro-E will mark the beginning of upcoming EVs from Maruti Suzuki

Futuro-E all-electric SUV previews design language for upcoming SUV and electric car.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to reveal the technical specifications at Auto Expo 2020.

It’s going to be a concept for now but we expect Maruti to decide market feasibility in some time.

The first EV from Maruti is expected to be launched in 2021.

EV - or electric vehicle - is set to be the buzzword at the 2020 Auto Expo. So it’s only natural to expect Maruti Suzuki to showcase its take on the electric vehicle at the 2020 edition of India’s largest auto show. The homegrown manufacturer has now teased its Futuro-E EV concept ahead of its global debut at the big-ticket event.

As Maruti’s official release states, the Futuro-E bears a coupe profile on an SUV body form. It gets a high set bonnet and sharp LED headlamps that are connected to the Y-shaped LED tail lamps by the shoulder line.

Maruti hasn’t revealed any details regarding the dimensions of the EV but its proportions suggest a size bigger than the Vitara Brezza. Until now, we had expected the Futuro-E to look similar to the JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) WagonR EV, but the crossover profile is something that has left us intrigued.

There’s no official word on the range, battery capacity and feature list of the Futuro-E, but expect more information at the Auto Expo 2020. It is likely to get more than 300km of range, regenerative braking tech and features such as a touchscreen infotainment unit with automatic climate control.

The Maruti Futuro-E previews the design of an upcoming compact SUV that could take on the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks. If its EV version makes it to production, it could rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric.