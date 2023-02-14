Modified On Feb 14, 2023 07:32 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ciaz

The dual-tone option is only available on the sedan's top-spec Alpha trim

Maruti has introduced new safety features and dual-tone exterior shades for the Ciaz just days after upgrading the Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6. However, the aged sedan gets no other changes in terms of tech or comfort features.

Enhanced Safety

The Ciaz now comes with electronic stability program (ESP) and hill-hold assist as standard across all variants. Alongside, it also gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX rear parking sensors and child-seat anchorages as a part of the safety equipment.

New Dual-Tone Colours

Talking about the exterior colour options, the Ciaz is now offered with a black roof for a dual tone finish with these three colours - Pearl Metallic Opulent Red, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray and Dignity Brown. It now has a total of 10 colour options, including seven monotone colours – Nexa Blue, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Pearl Arctic White.

The dual-tone option is only available on the top-spec Alpha trims, for both manual and automatic. Also, the Pearl Midnight Black monotone colour option is offered as a Black Edition Nexa model.

Features

A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic LED headlights, automated climate control, passive keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control round out the list of features on the Maruti's compact sedan.

No Mechanical Changes

The Ciaz still uses a 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid petrol engine (making 105PS/138Nm) mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic. The carmaker claims a fuel efficiency of 20.65kmpl for the manual and 20.04kmpl for the automatic variant.

Prices

While Maruti isn’t charging any premium for the updated list of standard safety features, customers have to shell out Rs 16,000 more for dual-tone options over the corresponding monotone options of the Ciaz.

Prices for the Maruti Ciaz now range between Rs 9.20 lakh and Rs 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

