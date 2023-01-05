Modified On Jan 05, 2023 12:07 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

The carmaker has rolled out the special edition as part of its fortieth anniversary celebrations

Maruti is offering a new Pearl Midnight Black shade on all the NEXA models.

Available in Zeta and Alpha trims of the Ignis and all trims of the Ciaz.

The Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the XL6 get this special edition.

Available in four variants of the Grand Vitara: Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+.

It hasn’t made any changes to the features list or powertrains of any car.

It has also introduced limited edition accessory packages for all five cars.

The special edition costs the same as the corresponding standard variant of each model.

If you are someone who admires the Dark editions of Tata cars or Black Shadow iterations of BMW models but always wanted a black shade on a Maruti car, it looks like you are in luck. The carmaker has introduced black editions of all cars in its NEXA lineup, namely the Grand Vitara, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6 and Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki is offering these special editions in a fresh Pearl Midnight Black paint option. The special edition can be had in the following trims of the models as mentioned below:

Ignis- Zeta and Alpha

Ciaz- All trims

XL6- Alpha and Alpha+

Grand Vitara- Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+

While the exact variants of Baleno that get the new dark paint option haven’t been specified, we can safely assume its Zeta and Alpha trims will get the black treatment at the very least. It’s worth noting that Maruti has chosen to only offer a new paint shade with the special edition and make no feature enhancements or any other visual differences over the standard versions of its NEXA cars.

When Tata’s Dark range of special editions is considered, the carmaker gives them more cosmetic tweaks in the form of black alloy wheels, ‘Dark’ edition badges and even the models’ name badges receive the dark treatment. Tata’s Dark edition cars also get an all-black cabin theme with black upholstery and ‘Dark’ insignia on the headrests. That said, all these upgrades do come with a premium closing in on up to Rs 48,000.

The special edition of the NEXA lineup does not alter the mechanicals of any car. Here’s a look at the powertrain options that are on offer:

Technical Specifications Grand Vitara XL6 Ignis Baleno Ciaz Engine 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid/ 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid/ 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid+CNG 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol/ 1.2-litre petrol+CNG 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid Power 103PS/ 116PS (combined) 103PS/ 87.83PS 83PS 90PS/ 77.49PS 105PS Torque 137Nm/ 122Nm (engine), 141Nm (motor) 137Nm/ 121.5Nm 113Nm 113Nm/ 98.5Nm 138Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ e-CVT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT/ 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT Drivetrain FWD, AWD (MT only)/ FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

Maruti is expected to launch the black editions of the three NEXA cars in the coming days. The cosmetic update will likely attract a premium of around Rs 30,000 over their standard counterparts. The Grand Vitara competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor and Skoda Kushaq while the XL6 takes on the Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens. The Ignis, on the other hand, is an alternative to the Tata Punch and Tiago, Citroen C3 and Maruti Celerio and Wagon R.

Maruti’s premium hatchback fights it out with the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz while the Ciaz goes up against the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

