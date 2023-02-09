Tata Nexon And Maruti Brezza Were The Most Popular Sub-4m SUVs In January

Published On Feb 09, 2023 07:30 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The segment, overall, witnessed cumulative sales of almost 60,000 units in the first month of 2023

Sub-4m SUVs January 2023 sales

The year 2023 has begun on a good note for the automobile industry, with total January sales touching 3.5 lakh units. Out of these, nearly 60,000 unit sales came from sub-4m SUVs alone, with the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza coming out on top once again.

Take a look at the table below to see how each sub-4m SUV fared in January 2023:

Sub-compact SUVs and crossovers

January 2023

December 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Tata Nexon

15567

12053

29.15

26.26

24.8

1.46

14251

Maruti Brezza

14359

11200

28.2

24.22

17.19

7.03

12135

Hyundai Venue

10738

8285

29.6

18.11

20.42

-2.31

10480

Kia Sonet

9261

5772

60.44

15.62

12.39

3.23

7594

Mahindra XUV300

5390

4850

11.13

9.09

8.16

0.93

5562

Nissan Magnite

2803

2020

38.76

4.72

6.87

-2.15

2847

Renault Kiger

1153

2096

-44.99

1.94

5.48

-3.54

2472

Total

59271

46276

28.08

99.96

Also Read: January 2023 Was All About Maruti’s Domination In 15 Of The Most Sought-after Cars List

Takeaways

Tata Nexon

  • With over 15,500 units sold, the Tata Nexon became the most sought-after sub-4m SUV in January 2023, and also the best-selling SUV of the month. Its market share stood at over 26 percent. These numbers also include the sales of the Nexon EV Prime and Max.

  • The Maruti Brezza, the usual contender for the top spot, stood second with more than 14,300 unit sales. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share recovered and grew the most by over seven percent.

Hyundai Venue

  • Hyundai shipped an excess of 10,700 units of the Venue, and was the only other model in the segment to cross the 10,000 monthly sales mark. Like the other podium finishers, it enjoyed a month-on-month (MoM) growth of nearly 30 percent.

  • The Kia Sonet registered sales of close to 9,300 units in the first month of 2023. It saw the biggest jump in the MoM figures by over 60 percent.

Mahindra XUV300

  • Mahindra dispatched almost 5,400 units of the XUV300. It registered MoM growth but still performed lower than its six month average sales.

Nissan Magnite
Renault Kiger

  • The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger duo were a long way behind the competition with total sales of nearly 2,900 units and 1,200 units, respectively. While the Nissan SUV saw a MoM growth of over 38 per cent, the Kiger’s MoM sales dropped the most by nearly 45 percent.

