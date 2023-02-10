Modified On Feb 10, 2023 06:00 PM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

It would be Maruti’s 13th CNG car on sale and the second SUV to get the option

Maruti is expected to launch the Fronx in March; the CNG variants could debut soon.

Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine is rated at 78PS/98.5Nm while running on CNG.

CNG could be available with its mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants.

CNG variants could feature LED headlamps, a seven-inch touchscreen system, wireless charger, and six airbags.

The Fronx is expected to retail from Rs 8 lakh; CNG could command Rs 1 lakh over corresponding petrol variants.

Maruti showcased the Fronx SUV-coupe at the Auto Expo 2023 and it is expected to go on sale in March. Ahead of the price reveal, the SUV has been spotted with an emission kit, which hints that it could get a CNG variant as well.

The Fronx shares its 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with the Baleno, which already gets the clean fuel alternative. The hatchback delivers 78PS and 98.5Nm while running on CNG and claims a fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg. We’re expecting the same figures and a similar economy for the Fronx as well. Do note that the SUV-coupe also gets a 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

Maruti Fronx’s Delta and Zeta variants could get the CNG option, as seen with the Baleno. Features onboard the CNG variants could include LED headlamps, a seven-inch touchscreen system, wireless charger, engine push start-stop button, six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

We’re expecting the Fronx to debut first, followed by its CNG variants soon after. The SUV is expected to retail from Rs 8 lakh and just like all the other Maruti cars, the CNG variants could command around a lakh over their corresponding petrol variants. With this, Maruti will have 13 CNG cars on sale and this will be the carmaker’s second SUV to get CNG.