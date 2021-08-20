Maruti Arena Models Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 49,000 This Month

Published On Aug 20, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The CNG variants of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio are also included in the list

Maruti is offering maximum discounts of up to Rs 49,000 on the Swift VXi.

The Alto Std and Wagon R get offers of up to Rs 33,000.

All savings are valid until August 31, 2021.

Maruti is gearing up to launch the second-gen Celerio soon but, before that, the carmaker has rolled out discounts on its entire Arena lineup except the Ertiga. Here’s a look at the model-wise benefits valid until August 31, 2021:

Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

All petrol variants of the Alto get the above discounts, save for the base-spec Std.

Maruti is offering the base-spec Std with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but the cash discount stands at Rs 15,000.

The CNG variants pack the same benefits, except the consumer offer comes down to Rs 5,000.

The new-gen Alto is expected to go on sale in early-2022.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 (+Rs 5,000 only till August 20) Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Only the petrol variants of the S-Presso come with the above savings. Maruti is also offering additional Rs 5,000 off on bookings made till August 20.

For those looking to buy the S-Presso CNG, the consumer offer drops down to Rs 10,000, while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same.

Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,000

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco carry these discounts.

Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 18,000

All variants of the Celerio and the Celerio X get these benefits.

Maruti is set to launch the second-gen Celerio in September.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

These discounts apply to all variants of the Wagon R.

The CNG variants get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but miss out on a cash discount altogether.

Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 49,000

These savings are applicable to the second-to-base VXi trim (including the AMT variant) of both the pre-facelift and facelifted Swift .

Those looking to buy the second-to-top ZXi, top-spec ZXi+ (including their AMT variants), can avail the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but the cash discount goes down by Rs 10,000, taking the total savings to Rs 39,000. In the base-spec LXi’s case, the consumer offer stands at Rs 10,000, while all other discounts remain unchanged.

The Swift Special Edition packs the same discounts, except the consumer offer. Instead, buyers need to pay an additional Rs 18,500 to buy this model.

Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

All variants of the Dzire get these discounts.

If you are looking for the Dzire’s Special Edition, the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged but instead of the cash discount, you will have to pay Rs 18,500.

Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 39,000

Maruti is offering all variants of the Vitara Brezza with the above benefits.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

Read More on : Swift AMT