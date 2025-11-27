All
    Mahindra XEV 9S: What Features Does Each Variant Of The Electric SUV Offer

    Published On Nov 27, 2025 08:01 PM By Ansh

    The XEV 9S is available in four trims: Pack ONE Above, Pack TWO Above, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    The much-awaited Mahindra XEV 9S has been launched at prices starting from Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is much more than just the electric version of the XUV700. Since Mahindra has not opened the order books yet, you have plenty of time to decide which of its four variants you should go for.

    But in case you’re having trouble deciding, you don’t need to worry, because we have explained what each of its four variants has to offer, in this variants explained article.

    Mahindra XEV 9S Pack ONE Above

    The base-spec variant comes with both a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack. It is priced between Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh. Here are the features it gets:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Bi-LED projector headlamps

    • LED DRLs

    • Front & rear illuminated logo

    • LED tail lamps

    • Rear spoiler

    • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    • 18-inch steel wheels with covers

    • Fabric upholstery

    • Leathrette finish on drive selector

    • 6-way adjustable driver seat

    • 4-way adjustable co-driver seat

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Push button start/stop

    • Sliding second row seat

    • Front and rear armrests

    • All adjustable headrests

    • Auto AC with rear AC vents

    • Electrically adjustable ORMVs

    • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    •  

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • 12.3-inch front passenger display

    • Fun&Work

    • 6-speaker sound system

    • Amazon Alexa

    • Apps like Chat GPT, Zomato, Zepto, Swiggy, Zoom, And More

    • 6 airbags

    • ISOFIX child seat anchors

    • Electronic stability program

    • Electronic parking brake

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Rear view camera

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system

    • Rear defogger

    The base variant of the XEV 9S packs enough that it can’t be called a base variant. Apart from the missing alloy wheels and connected DRLs, the exterior design is just like the top-spec variant. Its cabin gets all the practicality you’d want, and the feature package is more than enough for everyone in your family to use.

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    If you’re on a budget and you’re not looking for flashy features or gimmicks that you can show off, the XEV 9S Pack ONE Above will cater to your every need. Feel-good features like the triple-screen setup and the panoramic sunroof are standard across all variants! This is a great win for the buyers.

    Mahindra XEV 9S Pack TWO Above (Over Pack ONE Above)

    If you want more than just everyday use features, and you prefer your car to feel more premium. You can consider the Pack TWO Above. It is available with 70kWh and 79kWh battery packs and is priced from Rs 24.45 lakh to Rs 25.45 lakh.

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Soft touch padding on dashboard and doors

    • 6-way powered driver seat with manual lumbar support

    • Dual zone AC

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Power fold ORVMs

    • NFC & Phone Key

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Driver seat memory function

    • Front wireless phone charger

    •  

    • 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

    • Dolby Atmos

    • BYOD mounts

    • Level 2 ADAS

    • Front parking sensors

    • 360-degree camera

    • Blind view monitor

    With the one-above-base Pack TWO Above variant, you get a more premium cabin along with a better-looking design. Not only that, but you also get some creature comforts like front seat ventilation and a premium 16-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system from Harman Kardon. Safety is also enhanced with a 360-degree camera and ADAS, and these are the features found in the top-spec variants of most cars.

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Mahindra XEV 9S Pack THREE (Over Pack TWO Above)

    Next is the Pack THREE variant, which goes a step further in terms of tech and premiumness. It is offered solely with the 79kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 27.35 lakh.

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Connected LED DRLs

    • Sequential turn indicators

    • Welcome & goodbye animations

    • Electric door handles

    • Ambient lighting on doors, dashboard, and sunroof

    • 6-way powered co-driver seat

    • Boss mode

    • Rear seat ventilation

    • Rear wireless charger

    • Passive keyless entry

    • Cornering lamps

    • Auto booster lamps

    • NO CHANGE

    • 7 airbags

    • Level 2 ADAS With 5 radars

    • Front fog lamps

    • Windshield auto defogging

    • Air purifier

    • Secure 360 with Recoding

    The Pack THREE focuses more on your comfort and safety, and for that, it offers you features like a powered co-driver seat, boss mode, and rear seat ventilation, along with added safety with equipment like 7 airbags and Level 2 ADAS. Pick this variant if you’re chauffeur-driven driven as it will give you a great experience.

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Mahindra XEV 9S Pack THREE Above (Over Pack THREE)

    This is the top-spec variant, which gives you all the flashy features you can ask for. It is also available with only the 79kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 29.45 lakh.

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • NO CHANGE

    • Carpet lamp

    • Touch-based switches

    • AR-based head-up display

    • Auto park

    • In-car camera

    • NO CHANGE

    • Secure 360 with Live View

    The top spec variant does not bring too much when compared to the Pack THREE variant. While it does get all the bells and whistles, the Pack THREE variant offers an overall better deal.

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain Options

    With the XEV 9S, Mahindra is offering three battery pack options: 59kWh, 70kWh, and 79kWh. All three are paired with a rear-mounted electric motor, and you can find all details in this table. 

    Specification

    59 kWh

    70 kWh

    79 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    231 PS

    245 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II)

    521 km

    600 km

    679 km 

    Drivetrain

    RWD*

    RWD*

    RWD*

    * Rear-wheel-drive

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Mahindra XEV 9S: Price & Rivals

    Priced from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes on the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It can also be considered a bigger alternative to the BYD eMAX 7, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Want to take a more detailed look at the XEV 9S? We have also compiled a detailed image gallery of the XEV 9S.

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Which variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S would you pick? Let us know in the comments!

