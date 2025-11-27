Mahindra XEV 9S: What Features Does Each Variant Of The Electric SUV Offer
The XEV 9S is available in four trims: Pack ONE Above, Pack TWO Above, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above
The much-awaited Mahindra XEV 9S has been launched at prices starting from Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is much more than just the electric version of the XUV700. Since Mahindra has not opened the order books yet, you have plenty of time to decide which of its four variants you should go for.
But in case you’re having trouble deciding, you don’t need to worry, because we have explained what each of its four variants has to offer, in this variants explained article.
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack ONE Above
The base-spec variant comes with both a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack. It is priced between Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh. Here are the features it gets:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The base variant of the XEV 9S packs enough that it can’t be called a base variant. Apart from the missing alloy wheels and connected DRLs, the exterior design is just like the top-spec variant. Its cabin gets all the practicality you’d want, and the feature package is more than enough for everyone in your family to use.
If you’re on a budget and you’re not looking for flashy features or gimmicks that you can show off, the XEV 9S Pack ONE Above will cater to your every need. Feel-good features like the triple-screen setup and the panoramic sunroof are standard across all variants! This is a great win for the buyers.
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack TWO Above (Over Pack ONE Above)
If you want more than just everyday use features, and you prefer your car to feel more premium. You can consider the Pack TWO Above. It is available with 70kWh and 79kWh battery packs and is priced from Rs 24.45 lakh to Rs 25.45 lakh.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With the one-above-base Pack TWO Above variant, you get a more premium cabin along with a better-looking design. Not only that, but you also get some creature comforts like front seat ventilation and a premium 16-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system from Harman Kardon. Safety is also enhanced with a 360-degree camera and ADAS, and these are the features found in the top-spec variants of most cars.
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack THREE (Over Pack TWO Above)
Next is the Pack THREE variant, which goes a step further in terms of tech and premiumness. It is offered solely with the 79kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 27.35 lakh.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Pack THREE focuses more on your comfort and safety, and for that, it offers you features like a powered co-driver seat, boss mode, and rear seat ventilation, along with added safety with equipment like 7 airbags and Level 2 ADAS. Pick this variant if you’re chauffeur-driven driven as it will give you a great experience.
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack THREE Above (Over Pack THREE)
This is the top-spec variant, which gives you all the flashy features you can ask for. It is also available with only the 79kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 29.45 lakh.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top spec variant does not bring too much when compared to the Pack THREE variant. While it does get all the bells and whistles, the Pack THREE variant offers an overall better deal.
Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain Options
With the XEV 9S, Mahindra is offering three battery pack options: 59kWh, 70kWh, and 79kWh. All three are paired with a rear-mounted electric motor, and you can find all details in this table.
|
Specification
|
59 kWh
|
70 kWh
|
79 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
245 PS
|
286 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II)
|
521 km
|
600 km
|
679 km
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD*
|
RWD*
|
RWD*
* Rear-wheel-drive
Mahindra XEV 9S: Price & Rivals
Priced from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes on the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It can also be considered a bigger alternative to the BYD eMAX 7, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Want to take a more detailed look at the XEV 9S? We have also compiled a detailed image gallery of the XEV 9S.
Which variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S would you pick? Let us know in the comments!
