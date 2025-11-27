Mahindra XEV 9S: What Features Does Each Variant Of The Electric SUV Offer

The XEV 9S is available in four trims: Pack ONE Above, Pack TWO Above, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above

The much-awaited Mahindra XEV 9S has been launched at prices starting from Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is much more than just the electric version of the XUV700. Since Mahindra has not opened the order books yet, you have plenty of time to decide which of its four variants you should go for.

But in case you’re having trouble deciding, you don’t need to worry, because we have explained what each of its four variants has to offer, in this variants explained article.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack ONE Above

The base-spec variant comes with both a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack. It is priced between Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh. Here are the features it gets:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Bi-LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Front & rear illuminated logo

LED tail lamps

Rear spoiler

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

18-inch steel wheels with covers Fabric upholstery

Leathrette finish on drive selector

6-way adjustable driver seat

4-way adjustable co-driver seat Panoramic sunroof

Push button start/stop

Sliding second row seat

Front and rear armrests

All adjustable headrests

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable ORMVs

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch front passenger display

Fun&Work

6-speaker sound system

Amazon Alexa

Apps like Chat GPT, Zomato, Zepto, Swiggy, Zoom, And More 6 airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Electronic stability program

Electronic parking brake

Rear parking sensors

Rear view camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rear defogger

The base variant of the XEV 9S packs enough that it can’t be called a base variant. Apart from the missing alloy wheels and connected DRLs, the exterior design is just like the top-spec variant. Its cabin gets all the practicality you’d want, and the feature package is more than enough for everyone in your family to use.

If you’re on a budget and you’re not looking for flashy features or gimmicks that you can show off, the XEV 9S Pack ONE Above will cater to your every need. Feel-good features like the triple-screen setup and the panoramic sunroof are standard across all variants! This is a great win for the buyers.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack TWO Above (Over Pack ONE Above)

If you want more than just everyday use features, and you prefer your car to feel more premium. You can consider the Pack TWO Above. It is available with 70kWh and 79kWh battery packs and is priced from Rs 24.45 lakh to Rs 25.45 lakh.

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch alloy wheels Leatherette seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Soft touch padding on dashboard and doors

6-way powered driver seat with manual lumbar support Dual zone AC

Auto-dimming IRVM

Power fold ORVMs

NFC & Phone Key

Ventilated front seats

Driver seat memory function

Front wireless phone charger

16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Dolby Atmos

BYOD mounts Level 2 ADAS

Front parking sensors

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

With the one-above-base Pack TWO Above variant, you get a more premium cabin along with a better-looking design. Not only that, but you also get some creature comforts like front seat ventilation and a premium 16-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system from Harman Kardon. Safety is also enhanced with a 360-degree camera and ADAS, and these are the features found in the top-spec variants of most cars.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack THREE (Over Pack TWO Above)

Next is the Pack THREE variant, which goes a step further in terms of tech and premiumness. It is offered solely with the 79kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 27.35 lakh.

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Connected LED DRLs

Sequential turn indicators

Welcome & goodbye animations

Electric door handles Ambient lighting on doors, dashboard, and sunroof

6-way powered co-driver seat

Boss mode Rear seat ventilation

Rear wireless charger

Passive keyless entry

Cornering lamps

Auto booster lamps NO CHANGE 7 airbags

Level 2 ADAS With 5 radars

Front fog lamps

Windshield auto defogging

Air purifier

Secure 360 with Recoding

The Pack THREE focuses more on your comfort and safety, and for that, it offers you features like a powered co-driver seat, boss mode, and rear seat ventilation, along with added safety with equipment like 7 airbags and Level 2 ADAS. Pick this variant if you’re chauffeur-driven driven as it will give you a great experience.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack THREE Above (Over Pack THREE)

This is the top-spec variant, which gives you all the flashy features you can ask for. It is also available with only the 79kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 29.45 lakh.

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety NO CHANGE Carpet lamp

Touch-based switches AR-based head-up display

Auto park

In-car camera NO CHANGE Secure 360 with Live View

The top spec variant does not bring too much when compared to the Pack THREE variant. While it does get all the bells and whistles, the Pack THREE variant offers an overall better deal.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain Options

With the XEV 9S, Mahindra is offering three battery pack options: 59kWh, 70kWh, and 79kWh. All three are paired with a rear-mounted electric motor, and you can find all details in this table.

Specification 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD* RWD*

* Rear-wheel-drive

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price & Rivals

Priced from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh, the Mahindra XEV 9S takes on the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It can also be considered a bigger alternative to the BYD eMAX 7, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Want to take a more detailed look at the XEV 9S? We have also compiled a detailed image gallery of the XEV 9S.

Which variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S would you pick? Let us know in the comments!