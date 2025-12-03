Mahindra XEV 9S One-below-top Pack THREE Variant Explained In 9 Images

The 1-below-top Pack THREE variant looks identical to the top-spec Pack THREE Above trim but is available with a single battery pack option only

One of the most hyped electric cars of 2025, the Mahindra XEV 9S, went on sale recently. Mahindra, as seen with its newer EV offerings, is selling the XEV 9S in four broad variants: Pack ONE Above, Pack TWO Above, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above. We have already brought to you how the SUV looks in the fully loaded Pack THREE Above as well as the entry level Pack ONE Above trims. In this story, let’s check out the Pack THREE variant in some detailed images:

Exterior

The Pack THREE variant looks identical to the top-spec Pack THREE Above trim as both have inverted L-shaped LED DRLs with a lighting element (positioning lamp) in the centre. Mahindra is offering the Pack THREE trim with the same bi-LED projector headlights that are available from the base-spec Pack ONE Above variant and an illuminated ‘Mahindra Infinity’ logo placed on the closed-off grille.

That said, you do get cornering lamps as well as welcome and goodbye functionalities for the headlights from this variant onwards.

It is from the Pack THREE variant onwards that the electric SUV gets electrically deployable flush-fitting door handles as well as dynamic turn indicators. The 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, and the low-lying roof rails have been carried forward from the lower-spec variants.

The XEV 9S features LED tail lights – right from the base variant – that look similar to those of the XUV700, but come with revised internal lighting elements. It even gets a rear spoiler and the ‘XEV 9S’ (with the ‘S’ finished in a red shade) badge on the tailgate. A chunky black bumper rounds off the design details of the Pack THREE variant.

The XEV 9S is available in a total of six exterior paint options, which we have explained in a separate story to help you pick the XEV 9S in the shade that resonates with your overall personality.

Interior

No major changes take place inside the XEV 9S upon moving from the Pack TWO Above variant to the next-in-line Pack THREE. It continues with the same leatherette seat upholstery, leatherette-wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel and soft-touch materials on the door pads and dashboard.

Its centre console has a piano-black finish and features the gear selector, a rotary dial for infotainment controls, and the controls for the electronic parking brake and auto-hold function. For those of you who love to virtually check out the interior of a car, we have detailed the cabin of the XEV 9S in 18 real-life images.

Mahindra is also offering it with ambient lighting on the doors, dashboard and sunroof from the Pack THREE variant onwards. It also comes with Boss mode, which helps the second-row passenger (seated behind the co-driver) move the front seat forward to open up more legroom.

Other features on board the XEV 9S include rear ventilated seats, rear wireless phone charger, a 6-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, an air purifier, and keyless entry. Common amenities with the lower-spec variants include a triple-screen layout (comprising 12.3-inch displays each), ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function.

Safety is beefed up with the inclusion of the seventh airbag, Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with five radars, and an anti-fogging windshield. It retains safety tech such as a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts from the lower variants.

If you are someone who is planning to buy the XEV 9S, do check out the variant-wise features on offer story before putting your name down.

Battery Packs, Electric Motor, And Range

Mahindra is offering the 1-below-top Pack THREE variant with just one battery pack option. The technical specifications are given in the below table:

Specification 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 286 PS Torque 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II) 679 km Drivetrain RWD^

^RWD - rear-wheel-drive

There are two other battery pack options – 59 kWh and 70 kWh – with different range figures, depending on the variant you choose. That said, they are also available in the same single-motor RWD configuration.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S Pack THREE variant is priced at Rs 27.35 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Mahindra’s new 7-seat electric SUV will compete with the Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3, and also the Mahindra XEV 9e SUV-coupe.

We have also covered its booking and delivery timelines to help you finalise your purchase sooner.