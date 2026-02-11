Mahindra Expands After Sales Network In Delhi-NCR; Now Offers Doorstep Service For EVs

With 4 major launches in the past few months, and several more lined up for this year, Mahindra is doing its best sales numbers it has ever seen. To balance this influx of new customers, the carmaker has now launched a comprehensive aftersales support expansion in the Delhi-NCR region, with some key initiatives to make buyers' lives easier. If you’re a prospective or existing Mahindra owner from Delhi NCR, here is all you need to know about them:

Upskilling Professionals

Mahindra’s latest cars have started to offer some cutting-edge technology, and as a result are a lot more complex to repair and service. In order to keep up with this rapid shift in its tech-heavy products, the carmaker has announced that it will establish a Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence Centre to better equip its service centre professionals to work on these cars.

Spread over an area of over 26,000 sq. ft., this facility will provide comprehensive training in sales, mechanical and bodyshop operations to ensure that technicians have all the required skills to take care of these cars.

Doorstep Service For EVs

The second initiative by the carmaker has been to deploy a fleet of eVANs (Electric Vehicle Assistance Network) for its EV customers’ convenience. You will now be able to get their periodic maintenance done at your doorstep, along with some minor repairs. However, major repairs and services will have to be done at the authorised service center.

Notably, these vans will carry equipment such as a hydraulic scissor life, wheel balancers, car care services and a backup battery pack with charger for roadside assistance. Currently restricted to Delhi-NCR, Mahindra plans to expand this service to other cities soon.

Opinion: Compared to ICE-powered vehicles, EVs are a lot easier to service because of no requirement to change fluid or filters regularly. Given this fact, most of their services largely include just a general check up and software updates (if any). Because of this, owners will be happy to get their services done at home, quickly and easily which will save a lot of time and capacity at Mahindra service centres as well.

Network Expansion

The third initiative announced by Mahindra is the addition of 5 new service touchpoints in the region, which will boost the overall service capacity by 70 bays. Furthermore, the carmaker is also opening a new dedicated service centre for its commercial vehicle (CV) customers in Northwest Delhi too.