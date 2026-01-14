BOOKINGS OPEN For Mahindra XEV 9S And Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition; How To Book? Know More
Published On Jan 14, 2026 06:47 PM By Bikramjit
-
Deliveries for the XEV 9S commence on January 23rd, while the BE 6 Formula Edition’s deliveries will start later on February 14
Mahindra has opened its orderbooks for two of its latest electric products, the 7-seater Mahindra XEV 9S and the special Mahindra BE 6 Formula E edition. Now that official bookings are underway, you might have a couple of questions about the booking process, the appeal of the two SUVs and delivery timelines. We have all of that covered in the next section:
Variants, Colour Options & Prices
-
The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in four variants: Pack ONE Above, Pack TWO Above, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above.
-
The Mahindra BE 6’s Formula E Edition is offered in two variants: FE2 and FE3. Unlike other limited special editions, this isn’t limited to a certain number.
-
The XEV 9S is available in these 6 hues: Stealth Black, Everest White, Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet, Desert Myst, and Midnight Black.
-
The BE 6 Formula E Edition can be had in four colour options: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black.
-
Here is the price range of the two cars for your reference:
|
Models
|
Price Range
|
Mahindra XEV 9S
|
Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh
|
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition
|
Rs 23.69 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
How To Book One?
Online
-
Visit Mahindra’s electric SUV’s official website and click on the ‘Book Now’ option.
-
Choose your preferred battery pack, variant, and colour.
-
Select a nearby dealership from the list.
-
Log in using your phone number and verify it via OTP.
-
Pay the booking amount to complete the booking process.
Via Dealership
-
Visit your nearest authorised Mahindra dealership.
-
Speak to a sales representative and enquire about the variant and battery option.
-
Take a long test drive to see if you’re happy with the car.
-
Choose your preferred colour and variant.
-
Pay the booking amount at the dealership to confirm the booking.
|
Note:
Should You Book One?
If you are still thinking about whether or not to book one of these eSUVs, here’s our two cents, which should give you clarity:
|
XEV 9S
|
BE 6 Formula E Edition
|
Reasons to Book
|
|
|
Reasons Not to Book
|
|
|
Important: The first 999 buyers of the BE 6 Formula E Edition get a set of early-bird benefits, including their name featured on Mahindra’s Formula E car and at its racing headquarters. They will also receive a Mahindra Racing collector’s box, a track experience with Alpine Formula 1 reserve driver Kush Maini, and a choice of a special number on the side door.
Additionally, three buyers will get a chance to attend the London E-Prix in 2026.
Features & Safety
Mahindra XEV 9S
The XEV 9S is a feature-rich SUV with highlights like a triple screen setup with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch front passenger display. It also gets dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, powered co-driver seat with boss mode and a wireless phone charger.
Safety features include seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor and level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features.
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition
The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E edition does carry a complete standout cabin; however, it carries over the full feature set from the standard model, like dual 12.3-inch screens, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, and a sunroof with a different pattern of lighting.
On the safety front, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, and a few of the ADAS features like blind-spot monitoring and a driver drowsiness alert.
Powertrain
Here’s a quick look at the specifications of the two Mahindra eSUVs:
|
Models
|
Mahindra XEV 9S
|
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition
|
Battery Size
|
59 kWh
|
70 kWh
|
79 kWh
|
79 kWh
|
Drive
|
Rear-wheel drive
|
Rear-wheel drive
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
245 PS
|
286 PS
|
285 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
521 km
|
600 km
|
679 km
|
682 km
Alternative Choices
The XEV 9S serves as a 7-seater alternative to the Tata Harrier EV and also goes up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX7.
The BE 6’s Formula E edition doesn’t face any direct rivals, but the standard one rivals the VinFast VF6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.