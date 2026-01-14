BOOKINGS OPEN For Mahindra XEV 9S And Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition; How To Book? Know More

Deliveries for the XEV 9S commence on January 23rd, while the BE 6 Formula Edition’s deliveries will start later on February 14

Mahindra has opened its orderbooks for two of its latest electric products, the 7-seater Mahindra XEV 9S and the special Mahindra BE 6 Formula E edition. Now that official bookings are underway, you might have a couple of questions about the booking process, the appeal of the two SUVs and delivery timelines. We have all of that covered in the next section:

Variants, Colour Options & Prices

The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in four variants: Pack ONE Above, Pack TWO Above, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above .

The Mahindra BE 6’s Formula E Edition is offered in two variants: FE2 and FE3 . Unlike other limited special editions, this isn’t limited to a certain number.

The XEV 9S is available in these 6 hues: Stealth Black, Everest White, Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet, Desert Myst, and Midnight Black .

The BE 6 Formula E Edition can be had in four colour options: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black .

Here is the price range of the two cars for your reference:

Models Price Range Mahindra XEV 9S Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Rs 23.69 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

How To Book One?

Online

Visit Mahindra’s electric SUV’s official website and click on the ‘Book Now’ option.

Choose your preferred battery pack, variant, and colour.

Select a nearby dealership from the list.

Log in using your phone number and verify it via OTP.

Pay the booking amount to complete the booking process.

Via Dealership

Visit your nearest authorised Mahindra dealership.

Speak to a sales representative and enquire about the variant and battery option.

Take a long test drive to see if you’re happy with the car.

Choose your preferred colour and variant.

Pay the booking amount at the dealership to confirm the booking.

Note: The online booking amount for the two SUVs is Rs 21,000.

Expect deliveries for the XEV 9S starting from January 23, while the BE 6 Formula E edition will start to be delivered Valentines Day (February 14) onwards.

Besides these EVs, the bookings for the Mahindra XUV 7XO are also underway, which, along with its electric sibling, the XEV 9S, has clocked over 93,000 units booked in a few hours.

Should You Book One?

If you are still thinking about whether or not to book one of these eSUVs, here’s our two cents, which should give you clarity:

XEV 9S BE 6 Formula E Edition Reasons to Book If you want a proper family-sized electric SUV, the XEV 9S is the only option that actually offers three rows and usable space for now.

It packs in a lot of modern features, making it feel future-ready without cutting short on essentials.

The multiple battery options give buyers the flexibility to choose range and price, rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all decision. It’s for enthusiasts who want their EV to stand out.

You still get the strong battery and range performance of the standard BE 6, so there’s no compromise on usability. Reasons Not to Book Its size means it’s not the most city-friendly EV, especially in tight parking situations.

The ride quality might disappoint you as the car bounces due to its soft suspension setup. The Formula E Edition costs more, and most of that premium goes into design and branding rather than performance upgrades. If exclusivity isn’t a priority, the regular BE 6 offers nearly the same experience for less money.

The sporty visuals won’t appeal to everyone.

Important: The first 999 buyers of the BE 6 Formula E Edition get a set of early-bird benefits, including their name featured on Mahindra’s Formula E car and at its racing headquarters. They will also receive a Mahindra Racing collector’s box, a track experience with Alpine Formula 1 reserve driver Kush Maini, and a choice of a special number on the side door. Additionally, three buyers will get a chance to attend the London E-Prix in 2026.

Features & Safety

Mahindra XEV 9S

The XEV 9S is a feature-rich SUV with highlights like a triple screen setup with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch front passenger display. It also gets dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, powered co-driver seat with boss mode and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features include seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor and level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E edition does carry a complete standout cabin; however, it carries over the full feature set from the standard model, like dual 12.3-inch screens, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, and a sunroof with a different pattern of lighting.

On the safety front, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, and a few of the ADAS features like blind-spot monitoring and a driver drowsiness alert.

Powertrain

Here’s a quick look at the specifications of the two Mahindra eSUVs:

Models Mahindra XEV 9S Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Battery Size 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh 79 kWh Drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS 285 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range 521 km 600 km 679 km 682 km

Alternative Choices

The XEV 9S serves as a 7-seater alternative to the Tata Harrier EV and also goes up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX7.

The BE 6’s Formula E edition doesn’t face any direct rivals, but the standard one rivals the VinFast VF6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.