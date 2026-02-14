Mahindra Sets A New Milestone In Sales: Over 41,000 BE 6, XEV 9S And XEV 9e Sold Till Date

India’s EV journey is significantly growing and Mahindra has played a crucial role in doing so. Over 41,000 born electric SUVs from Mahindra are now running on Indian roads, and together, they have clocked more than 32 crore kilometres. The vehicles include Mahindra’s born-electric models such as the BE 6, XEV 9e, and XEV 9S. This achievement also indicates the growing acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) in a market that has traditionally leaned toward internal combustion engines.

For years, range anxiety, charging infrastructure, battery life, and resale value were seen as major roadblocks to EV adoption. However, the fact that tens of thousands of electric SUVs are actively being driven across the country shows that consumer perceptions are changing rapidly and that Mahindra’s EVs have taken over not just the roads but also the hearts of many Indians. Let’s take a closer look at this milestone, what the Mahindra EVs offer, and how they have managed to create an impact:

Mahindra’s New EV Record

Around 10 months ago, in February 2025, Mahindra launched its first two born electric vehicles, namely the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Later in 2025, the XEV 9S joined the party as a 7-seater EV alternative to the XEV 9e. So, in less than a year, over 41,000 units of these three EVs combined have been sold in India, together clocking over 32 crore kilometres. This clearly shows the wide acceptance of these cars by the Indian audience.

Moreover, buyers have also shown faith in these cars by covering long distances, and credit can be given to the impressive claimed range figures, which we will be covering later in this article.

Positioning Of BE 6, XEV 9e, and XEV 9S

From the born electric lineup, Mahindra offers the BE 6 as the entry-level offering with prices ranging from Rs 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The XEV 9S is priced from Rs 19.95 lakh, while the XEV 9e starts from Rs 21.9 lakh. The BE 6 compact SUV offers a sporty, enthusiast-oriented personality, while the XEV 9S (7-seater) and XEV 9e cater to larger families.

All three EVs are built on the same INGLO platform and house 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs (the XEV 9S also gets a 70kWh battery pack). What won over most Indians was how these SUVs offered unique designs, premium features, and a high real-world range at prices that don’t break your bank. Here’s a quick overview of the powertrain and features of these SUVs:

Features And Powertrain

All three model names mentioned above welcome you with a premium cabin and features that were once unheard of this side of Rs 30 lakh. A key highlight includes triple screens, featuring your central infotainment, digital driver display, and a third entertainment screen for the co-driver. Other top features include dual-zone climate control, AR head-up display, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, multi-colour ambient lighting, ventilated and powered seats, as well as an electric boss mode.

There is no compromise in terms of safety as well, as you get features like Level-2 ADAS, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and up to 7 airbags. The XEV 9S is the most feature-loaded SUV out of the three, and here’s all you need to know about its features, among other aspects.

A quick look at the battery packs offered with Mahindra’s born electric vehicles:

Specification 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD

With around 500 km of real-world range with the larger battery packs, range anxiety is something you would miss if you pick any one of the three EVs.

The missing piece? The platform also allows for an AWD setup, which is expected to be launched in the future with the 79 kWh battery pack.

CarDekho Says

With the BE 6, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e, Mahindra seems to have understood the market well, offering buyers exactly what they want south of Rs 30 lakh. We also need to give Mahindra credit for launching special editions from time to time, such as the BE 6 Batman Edition and Formula E Edition. The Indian marque has created cars that can give much more expensive cars a run for their money.

That being said, it is nice to see Indians adopting EVs that actually are well-packaged. With a growing market, chances are that we might even see some more cool SUVs from Mahindra’s stable, along with some more special editions.

Out of the BE 6, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e, which one would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments section below.