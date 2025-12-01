Check Out The Mahindra XEV 9S Base Pack ONE Above Variant In 10 Images

The XEV 9S Pack ONE Above packs enough that it doesn't look or feel like a base-spec trim

The Mahindra XEV 9S, an all new electric SUV from the house of an Indian automaker, was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 19.95 lakh (check full prices here). It is being offered in four broad variants: Pack ONE Above, Pack TWO Above, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above. While we have already detailed the top-spec variant of the XEV 9S in images, let’s now take a look at what the base-spec Pack ONE Above variant, priced between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh, looks like and what it offers, in 10 images.

Front

Despite being an entry-level trim, the XEV 9S Pack ONE Above almost looks like a top-spec variant from the outside. The front end features bi-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, whose design is very similar to that of the Mahindra XEV 9e. It also gets a closed-off grille with an illuminated infinity ‘Mahindra’ logo at the centre. However, keen-eyed viewers will notice the absence of a front camera for the 360-degree camera functionality. Other notable omissions on this variant include the centre-lit LED light bar, sequential turn indicators, and welcome/goodbye lighting animations

Small Details Blacked-out skid plates with chrome surrounds make it look sporty.

Side

It’s hard to make out any difference between this entry-level trim and higher-spec variants of the XEV 9S from the side. It features flush-type door handles, blacked-out pillars, while the turn-indicators have also been placed on the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The charging port flap has been placed on the rear fender.

However, the elements that reveal its entry-level positioning are the ‘Pack ONE’ insignia on the side fender and the 18-inch steel wheels with covers. For reference, the higher variants are equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels.

Small Details A gloss black cladding runs along the length of the electric SUV which makes it look premium.

There’s also an ‘INGLO’ badge positioned on the side cladding just below the rear door.

Rear

The XEV 9S Pack ONE Above exactly looks like its higher-spec counterparts from the rear. The highlights include LED tail lights along with an illuminated logo, roof spoiler, and a rear bumper with blacked-out trim. The ‘XEV 9S’ has been spelled out on the tailgate, with the ‘S’ highlighted in red.

Small Details There’s also pixelated LED patterns in the tail lights, giving it good attention to detail.

Interior

Step inside and you will be puzzled to know whether this is an entry-level variant or not. It gets a black cabin theme with a dashboard layout same as the higher-spec trims. Being an entry-level variant, it still comes with a triple screen setup (12.3-inch each for the driver, centre infotainment, and co-driver). The steering wheel is also a new 2-spoke unit with an illuminated infinity ‘Mahindra’ logo.

The centre console is finished in piano black and houses the shifter, a rotary dial for infotainment controls, and buttons for the electronic parking brake and auto-hold. Mahindra has equipped the Pack ONE Above variant of the XEV 9S with features such as automatic AC, a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a 6-speaker sound system, and push-button start/stop.

It also gets a panoramic sunroof (as standard), rear AC vents, armrests for front and second row. In terms of safety, it comes equipped with 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

While the equipment list is expansive for a base model, if you want niceties, you’d have to step up the variant ladder. Top-spec variants come with features like dual-zone AC, wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems. You can also check out how these features are distributed across each of the four variants of the XEV 9S SUV in this story.

Even the third-row passengers get dedicated AC vents with fan control knobs.

Small Details The XEV 9S Pack ONE Above gets dual-tone black and grey fabric seat upholstery.

The gear shift selector has been wrapped in leatherette.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra is offering the XEV 9S with three battery pack options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel-drive

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

It is important to note that the entry-level Pack ONE Above variant of the XEV 9S electric SUV can only be had with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options.

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). If you want to know about how to book one, head here. It can be considered as an alternative to the BYD eMAX 7 and Tata Harrier EV.