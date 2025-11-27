Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Test Drive, Bookings, And Delivery Timeline Explained

The electric avatar of the Mahindra XUV700 comes with the best tech and premium packaging Mahindra has to offer

The all-electric Mahindra XEV 9S has just been launched at a starting price of Rs 19.95 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). With the launch, Mahindra has announced that order books will open on January 14, 2026. The good thing is, unlike a few carmakers that start taking orders before you can test the car for yourself, Mahindra will let you get behind the wheel of the XEV 9S from January 5, 2025. If you like it then and would want this 7-seater electric SUV in your garage, here is the booking process you need to follow.

How To Book Mahindra XEV 9S?

You can place an order for the Mahindra XEV 9S online or you can visit Mahindra’s dealership to book it in person.

Booking Through Official Website

To book the XEV 9S on Mahindra’s website, you need to head to the booking page and select the following based on your preference:

Battery pack option

Variant

Colour

Post selecting these details, you’ll have to choose your nearest dealership, and then pay the booking amount. To pay, you’ll first need to log in using your phone number and an OTP, and then the booking process will be completed.

Note: These preferences can actually be locked in on December 14, before the order books open on January 14, 2025.

Booking Through Dealership

You can also go to the dealership and book the XEV 9S after checking it out in person. At the dealership, you need to follow these steps.

Tell the dealership your preferred variant, colour, and battery pack option.

Make sure you ask for the terms of cancellation and the expected delivery time.

Expected Delivery Timeline

Mahindra has stated that the deliveries will start from January 23, 2026, so if you are quick with your booking, you can get your XEV 9S in the first lot. However, since it is a popular model, the demand for which will grow, you can expect the waiting period to rise exponentially, as seen with other Mahindra models in the past.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Overview

Being the electric version of the XUV700, the XEV 9S carries a similar design, but with EV-specific elements. The face has sleek connected LED DRLs, a closed-off grille, and an illuminated Mahindra logo, all of which remind us of the XEV 9E.

The profile has a similar silhouette to the XUV700 with the same window line and flush-fitting door handles, but it gets 18-inch alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design. The rear end has been heavily redesigned, and you get a new connected tail lamp setup.

Inside, the dashboard layout is the same as XEV 9E with a triple screen setup, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a lot of gloss black elements. The cabin is finished in a dual-tone theme with leatherette upholstery, and you can get the XEV 9S only in a 7-seater configuration.

In terms of features, you get a triple screen setup (12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch front passenger display), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an x-way powered driver seat with memory function, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety kit packs up to seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

It also gets Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, highway assist, high beam assist, rear cross traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking. Want a more detailed look at the XEV 9S? Here it is explained in 19 images.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain Options

Mahindra offers the XEV 9S with three battery pack options, the details of which are in the table below:

Specifications Mahindra XEV 9S Battery Pack 59 kWh 70kWh 79 kWh Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1+2) 521 km 600 km 679 km Expected real-world range 400 km 450 km 500-550 km

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price & Rivals

With prices starting from Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), there are no direct rivals to the Mahindra XEV 9S. It is a 7-seater alternative to the Tata Harrier EV, while competing with the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMAX7, which are the only 7-seater EVs in the mass market segment.