Mahindra XEV 9S: This Is How The Mid-spec Pack TWO Above Variant Looks Like In 8 Images

The Pack TWO Above variant adds several premium touches over the entry-level trim, making the XEV 9S look and feel more feature-rich

The Mahindra XEV 9S is the Indian automaker’s latest all-electric three-row family SUV, whose prices start from Rs 19.95 lakh. The XEV 9S is being offered in four variants, out of which we will be taking a look at the one-above-base, Pack TWO above trim of the SUV.

So if you are on a budget, and want a spacious EV with a decent set of features, and strong powertrain options, then here’s everything you need to know about the Mahindra XEV 9S’ Pack TWO Above variant…

Front

Visually, the XEV 9S Pack TWO Above shares a lot with the base-spec variant, as you still don’t get the connected LED light bar, sequential indicators and Welcome and Goodbye animations. What you do get is LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, and a closed-off grille with an illuminated ‘Mahindra’ logo at the centre. From this variant onwards, you also get a front camera for the 360-degree camera and front parking sensors.

Side

The Pack TWO Above retains the same clean, premium silhouette with flush door handles, blacked-out pillars, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. But the biggest differentiator here is the upgrade from 18-inch steel wheels with covers (on Pack ONE Above) to 18-inch alloy wheels, giving the SUV a more premium stance.

The side fender badge now proudly displays ‘Pack TWO’, while the signature INGLO badge remains on the cladding. The charging port is located on the left side rear fender.

Rear

From the rear, the Pack TWO Above continues with the LED tail lamps with pixel-style lighting signatures, and the illuminated logo. Like all variants, the tailgate spells out ‘XEV 9S’, with the “S” highlighted in red.

Aside from the animations you get with the higher-spec variants, you are not missing out on much with the Pack TWO Above variant.

If you are planning to buy the XEV 9S, then here’s a quick look at its colour options.

Interior And Features

The cabin of the XEV 9S impresses with a layout that feels far from “mid-spec”. The Pack TWO Above retains the triple 12.3-inch screen layout, consisting of the driver display, touchscreen infotainment, and co-driver entertainment screen, giving a luxury EV feel. You also get a panoramic sunroof, which is standard across variants.

From this variant onwards, the interior feels more premium with bits like leatherette upholstery, soft-touch padding across the cabin and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Over the base-spec variant, you get a dual-zone AC, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat with memory function, a front wireless phone charger, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos.

In terms of safety, you get Level 2 ADAS, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and a blind view monitor.

That said, the Pack TWO Above misses out on co-driver side powered seats, rear ventilated seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, keyless entry, an extra airbag, air purifier, rear wireless charger and 360-degree camera recording.

To know about the features distribution across variants, head over to this story.

Powertrain

The XEV 9S Pack TWO Above trim gets the following powertrain options:

Specification 70 kWh 79 kWh Power 245 PS 386 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II) 600 km 600 km Drivetrain RWD RWD

The entry-level variant also gets a 59 kWh battery pack option (check out Pack ONE Above image gallery).

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It can be considered as an alternative to the BYD eMAX 7 and Tata Harrier EV. You can also checkout the booking and delivery timelines here.