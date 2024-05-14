Maruti Brezza Continue To Dominate Subcompact SUV Sales In April 2024

Modified On May 14, 2024 10:22 AM By Yashika for Maruti Brezza

  • 1.9K Views
  • Write a comment

The Tata Nexon witnessed a month-on-month drop in sales of over 20 percent but still shipped over 10,000 units

The subcompact SUV sales figures for April 2024 revealed that the overall MoM demand of the segment stayed stable, but only because the growth of some models offset the decline of others. Leading the charts are sub-4m SUVs from Maruti and Tata with over 10,000 unit sales each. Let’s have a look at the detailed sales report for each subcompact SUV in the table below.

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers
 

April 2024

March 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current (%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average Sales (6 months)

Maruti Brezza

17113

14614

17.1

32.43

21.23

11.2

14662

Tata Nexon

11168

14058

-20.55

21.16

26.91

-5.75

15454

Hyundai Venue

9120

9614

-5.13

17.28

18.51

-1.23

10587

Kia Sonet

7901

8750

-9.7

14.97

17.47

-2.5

7053

Mahindra XUV300

4003

2072

93.19

7.58

9.08

-1.5

4033

Nissan Magnite

2404

2701

-10.99

4.55

4.69

-0.14

2583

Renault Kiger

1059

1050

0.85

2

2.08

-0.08

859

Total

52768

52859

-0.17

        

Key Takeaways

Maruti Brezza

  • With over 17,000 units retailed, the Maruti Brezza remained the best-selling subcompact SUV in the segment, the highest tally for the sub-4m SUV in over a year. It recorded a growth of nearly 17.1 percent in MoM sales, currently holding the highest market share percent of over 32 percent in the segment. 

  • Tata Nexon’s sales in April 2024 fell by more than 20 percent, selling close to 6,000 units fewer compared to the Maruti Brezza. It was still the only other sub-4m SUV to cross 10,000 unit sales for the previous month. 

  • The Hyundai Venue also experienced a drop in MoM demand with nearly 500 fewer sales. It still managed to secure the third position.

Kia Sonet

  • Despite a decline of nearly 10 percent in monthly sales, Kia still dispatched over 7,900 units of the Sonet in April 2024. This figure is over 850 units higher than its average sales over the past six months.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Demand Was Double That Of The Maruti Grand Vitara In Compact SUV Sales For April 2024

Mahindra XUV300

  • The next best-selling model of the segment was the Mahindra XUV300, crossing over 4,000 unit sales. The subcompact SUV achieved the highest MoM growth of over 93 percent in April 2024 sales.  Its facelift replacement was introduced at the end of April, the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

  • The Renault Kiger was the least popular subcompact SUV in April 2024 and it only found over 1,000 buyers last month. However, its performance last month’s performance was better than average sales of the last six months. Meanwhile, its mechanical sibling the Nissan Magnite enjoyed over 2,400 unit sales for the same month.

Read More on : Brezza on road price

Y
Published by
Yashika
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Brezza

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Maruti Brezza Continue To Dominate Subcompact SUV Sales In April 2024
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience