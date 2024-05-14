Modified On May 14, 2024 10:22 AM By Yashika for Maruti Brezza

The Tata Nexon witnessed a month-on-month drop in sales of over 20 percent but still shipped over 10,000 units

The subcompact SUV sales figures for April 2024 revealed that the overall MoM demand of the segment stayed stable, but only because the growth of some models offset the decline of others. Leading the charts are sub-4m SUVs from Maruti and Tata with over 10,000 unit sales each. Let’s have a look at the detailed sales report for each subcompact SUV in the table below.

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers April 2024 March 2024 MoM Growth Market share current (%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average Sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 17113 14614 17.1 32.43 21.23 11.2 14662 Tata Nexon 11168 14058 -20.55 21.16 26.91 -5.75 15454 Hyundai Venue 9120 9614 -5.13 17.28 18.51 -1.23 10587 Kia Sonet 7901 8750 -9.7 14.97 17.47 -2.5 7053 Mahindra XUV300 4003 2072 93.19 7.58 9.08 -1.5 4033 Nissan Magnite 2404 2701 -10.99 4.55 4.69 -0.14 2583 Renault Kiger 1059 1050 0.85 2 2.08 -0.08 859 Total 52768 52859 -0.17

Key Takeaways

With over 17,000 units retailed, the Maruti Brezza remained the best-selling subcompact SUV in the segment, the highest tally for the sub-4m SUV in over a year. It recorded a growth of nearly 17.1 percent in MoM sales, currently holding the highest market share percent of over 32 percent in the segment.

Tata Nexon’s sales in April 2024 fell by more than 20 percent, selling close to 6,000 units fewer compared to the Maruti Brezza. It was still the only other sub-4m SUV to cross 10,000 unit sales for the previous month.

The Hyundai Venue also experienced a drop in MoM demand with nearly 500 fewer sales. It still managed to secure the third position.

Despite a decline of nearly 10 percent in monthly sales, Kia still dispatched over 7,900 units of the Sonet in April 2024. This figure is over 850 units higher than its average sales over the past six months.

The next best-selling model of the segment was the Mahindra XUV300, crossing over 4,000 unit sales. The subcompact SUV achieved the highest MoM growth of over 93 percent in April 2024 sales. Its facelift replacement was introduced at the end of April, the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The Renault Kiger was the least popular subcompact SUV in April 2024 and it only found over 1,000 buyers last month. However, its performance last month’s performance was better than average sales of the last six months. Meanwhile, its mechanical sibling the Nissan Magnite enjoyed over 2,400 unit sales for the same month.

