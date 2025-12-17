Best Volkswagen Cars You Can Buy In India

Look no further if you’re eyeing for a fun-to-drive car!

Volkswagen is one of the most loved brands among enthusiasts in India. Design that ages like fine wine, solid build quality and a fun driving experience defines VW cars. And while the company’s portfolio in India has never been a very extensive one, we still love them for what they stand for. If you’re a Volkswagen fanboy/fangirl too, let’s quickly run through everything that the German brand currently sells in India:

Volkswagen Virtus

A lot of us who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s spent our childhoods obsessing over sedans and for us, the Virtus ticks pretty much all the boxes that a good sedan should. For starters, it looks classy with a sophisticated look that will stand the test of time very well. Both the 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engine deliver on driving thrills and the Virtus is a capable handler without the expense of comfort. On the whole, the car feels high quality, it feels like you’re getting home something premium and expensive.

Interested in bringing home the Virtus? Do check out our road test review so that you can make an informed decision.

Volkswagen Taigun

Like the Virtus, but wanted the same package in a SUV format? Then you’ve the Taigun! The car is unmistakably a Volkswagen with its muscular and clean design. It is based on the same MQB-A0 IN platform and is one of the most fun-to-drive compact SUVs you can buy in India. Not to mention that it was also one of the first cars in its segment to get a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. To sum it up, it’s well-equipped, has the safety package and feels like a proper Volkswagen.

Tiguan R Line

If you want the proper Volkswagen experience - posh quality, latest tech and a thoroughly enjoyable driving experience, then your entry point is the Tiguan R Line. While it might not have the snob value of say an Audi Q3 or the Mercedes-Benz GLA, this is a car one shouldn’t ignore at all. Look behind that VW badge and you’ve a car that packs so much tech (including adaptive dampers), has good comfort for 5 people, a well-sized boot for your luggage and plenty of poke from its 204 PS 2-litre TSI engine. So if a fun-to-drive SUV is what you want without compromising comfort and features, the Tiguan R Line is a good choice under the Rs 50 lakh mark.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

One of the most anticipated launches of 2025, the Golf GTI is a car that’s for the enthusiasts. It’s one car that ensures the driver has a big smile plastered on his face when he’s behind the wheel. Its tight handling, punchy performance and surprisingly comfortable cabin without compromising practicality means the Golf GTI is a great all-rounder. In fact, it was so popular that Volkswagen had to close bookings days after it began.

These are the 4 Volkswagen cars that are available for you to buy in India. Which one are you looking to bring home? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, if you want something similar to a VW, but with different styling and some clever touches, then you should check out the top Skoda cars you can buy in India.