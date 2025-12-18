All Honda Cars You Can Buy In India

Honda’s current India lineup is small but covers the basics well, with a mix of sedans, an SUV, and even a hybrid option

Back in the day, whenever you wanted a petrol car that delivered on driving thrills, it was Honda that always came to our mind. Cars like the City, Civic and even the Accord made it a brand that had a lot of desire. While Honda might not have that glorious touch like before, it continues to sell a range of cars that focus on comfort, reasonable performance, and ease of ownership. Instead of spreading itself across multiple segments, Honda has chosen to concentrate on a few models that cater to family buyers and daily commuters.

The brand’s lineup currently includes two subcompact sedans, a compact sedan and its hybrid version as well as a compact SUV. Here’s a closer look at them:

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is aimed at buyers looking for a compact sedan for everyday use. It is often considered by first-time car buyers or for those upgrading from a hatchback.

In terms of design, the Amaze keeps things straightforward with a clean and neutral look, which helps it appeal to a wide audience. Inside, the Amaze offers a practical cabin layout with plenty of influence from the Elevate. There is enough space for four adults to travel comfortably, and the large 416-litre boot ensures there is enough room for your luggage.

On the road, the Amaze is easy to drive, especially in city traffic. The petrol engine feels smooth at low speeds, and the light steering makes parking and tight manoeuvres easy. For buyers looking for a simple, comfortable compact sedan with a focus on usability, the Amaze fits the bill very well.

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen

Yes, the current gen Amaze has a newer design, more features and is safer. In fact, if you’re considering an automatic variant, the newer Amaze is also a bit more fuel-efficient than the earlier model. And that makes the third-gen version the more well-rounded option overall.

That said, buyers who are more price-conscious and willing to give up a few features such as a larger touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and ADAS can save close to Rs 1 lakh by opting for the older Honda Amaze, which still remains a sensible choice.

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is the carmaker’s only SUV on sale in India at the moment and it competes in the crowded compact SUV segment.

The design of the Elevate is clean and it looks like a conventional SUV, with an upright stance and boxy design touches. Inside, the Elevate gets a thoroughly premium cabin with the main focus being space and comfort as well as ease of usability. The cabin feels airy, and the large windows give you good visibility, hence making it easy to drive in traffic.

On the road, the Elevate delivers a relaxed driving experience. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is tuned for smooth and easy-going performance and the suspension setup handles uneven roads well. The Elevate is best suited for buyers who want a no-frills SUV that focuses on comfort, space, and everyday usability.

Honda City

The Honda City is one of the longest running nameplates in the Indian car market. The current version of the City looks sleek and premium, despite it being on sale for a while now.

Inside, the City offers a spacious cabin and rear-seat legroom is one of its biggest strengths, making it a comfortable option for longer journeys. The boot is also large enough for your needs. Its petrol engine performs well in both city and highway conditions, and the ride quality is tuned for comfort. Even all the controls in the cabin have been logically laid out with ease-of-use as top priority.

For buyers who still prefer sedans and value, space and comfort, the Honda City is still quite a relevant option. If you want something that offers a fun-to-drive experience, then you should consider the VW Virtus, which is one of the 4 VW cars you can buy in India.

Honda City e:HEV

The Honda City e:HEV is the hybrid version of the standard City and is currently Honda’s most expensive offering in India. It is aimed at buyers who want better fuel efficiency. Visually, the City hybrid looks almost identical to the regular City, apart from small badges and minor design details.

The layout and space, meanwhile, are the same as the standard City. The main difference is the presence of displays that show hybrid system information. Comfort levels remain unchanged, which is a positive.

In everyday driving, the City e:HEV’s electric mode is quiet and efficient, making it the ideal mode in traffic. Thankfully, the switch between electric and petrol power is smooth and not very noticeable.

Bonus: Upcoming Honda Prelude & 0 Alpha Concept

What’s exciting is that Honda has also showcased models like the Prelude and the Alpha concept globally. The Prelude hints at a sporty coupe-style car and it suggests that Honda is still interested in offering performance-focused models in select markets. The 0 Alpha concept will be the carmaker’s first electric car for our market when it goes on sale in 2027. Speaking of Honda’s future plans, there is some great news as the carmaker intends to introduce 10 new models by 2030 on our shores.

Which of these Honda cars will you consider bringing home? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, this report will give you a detailed explainer of all the top Skoda cars you can buy in India.