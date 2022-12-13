Modified On Dec 13, 2022 10:22 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

This list has two SUVs, one sub-4m crossover MPV and seven hatchbacks with high year-end benefits

Highest offer of up to Rs 80,000 is on the Mahindra XUV300.

Maruti S-Presso and Celerio follow it up with discounts of up to Rs 75,000.

Mahindra Bolero Neo gets savings of up to Rs 70,000.

Customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

All these offers are available till the end of this year.

2022 has almost come to a close and most carmakers have put out December offers on their lineup. These sets of offers include cash, exchange and corporate discounts along with some additional benefits. We have curated a list of 10 cars with the highest offers this year-end that can be had under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Do note that all these offers are valid till the end of the year.

Also Read: Price Hike Incoming For Maruti, Renault & Kia Models In 2023

The model-wise offer list is mentioned below:

Mahindra XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 51,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 80,000

These offers are available on the mid-spec W6 trim of the XUV300.

The Mahindra XUV300 is priced between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 60,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000

While a cash discount of Rs 60,000 is offered on the CNG variants, the base-spec LXi gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants get a discount of Rs 20,000.

There is no cash discount on the AMT variants of the Celerio.

Exchange bonuses are the same for all variants.

There is a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 available on the petrol manual and AMT variants.

Prices for the Celerio range from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 60,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000

S-Presso gets the same benefits as the Celerio.

The offers mentioned in the table are on the CNG variants.

The petrol manual variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 45,000, and the AMT variants don’t get discount at all.

Petrol-manual and AMT variants also get a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 which is missing on the CNG variants.

All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

Its prices range between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 46,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000

These offers are applicable on the top-spec N8 trim of the Bolero Neo.

The base-spec N4 trim gets a lower cash discount of Rs 44,000.

Exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000 are available on all trims.

The SUV’s prices range from Rs 9.48 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 63,000

The Grand i10 Nios’ turbo variants can be had with these benefits.

The CNG and other variants get a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

All variants can be had with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Prices for the Grand i10 Nios range between Rs 5.43 lakh and Rs 8.45 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up To Rs 10,000 Scrappage Benefit Up To Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 60,000

Renault is also offering discounts of up to Rs 10,000 under its scrappage program on the Triber.

A rural discount of up to Rs 5,000 is also available. Customers can either avail of the corporate discount or the rural discount, not both.

The sub-4m crossover MPV is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh.

Maruti Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

These benefits are offered on the base-spec LXi variant of the Alto K10.

The CNG variant carries the same cash bonus as the LXi trim, but the VXi and ZXi variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 25,000.

No cash discounts are available on the AMT variants.

An exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 is offered on all variants but the corporate discount is not available on the CNG variant.

Prices for the Alto K10 range from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

Highest savings can be had on the 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Wagon R.

Cash discount for the CNG variants is the same but it is reduced to Rs 20,000 for 1-litre petrol variants. No cash discount is available on the AMT variants.

An exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is available for all variants if your car is less than seven years old; otherwise, the exchange bonus drops down to Rs 10,000.

A corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000 is available on all variants.

Prices for the Wagon R range between Rs 5.47 lakh and Rs 7.40 lakh.

Maruti Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Rural Discount Up to Rs 5,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,100

These offers are available on all manual variants of the Ignis. There is no cash discount on the AMT variants.

An exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 is applicable on all variants.

It is priced between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.72 lakh.

Maruti Alto 800

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The savings mentioned in the table are on the CNG variant (LXi Opt).

All petrol variants except base-spec Std get a cash discount of Rs 30,000.

The Std variant can be had with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

All variants except the CNG also get a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000.

Prices for the Alto 800 range from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Also Read: Maruti Brezza Now Gets Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Note:

These offers may differ depending on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred brand to get more details.

If you plan on selling your vehicle after three to four years of use, getting a MY22 model will lower its resale value. If that’s your case, we recommend you buy a MY23 model instead.

Read More on : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT