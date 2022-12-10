Modified On Dec 10, 2022 02:56 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

Existing Brezza customers will receive these features via Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

The updates bring in wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Turn-by-turn navigation for both heads-up display (HUD) and Multi-information Display (MID).

The subcompact SUV has received over 1.9 lakh bookings since its launch.

Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Brezza now boasts wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in variants with the nine-inch Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system, as well as turn-by-turn navigation for both the heads-up display and the multi-information display units.

Customers will be able to install these features through Over-The-Air (OTA) updates via a smartphone or the marque’s website. Furthermore, the Brezza’s list of features also includes an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera and more than 30 connected car functionalities.

Maruti has received over 1.9 lakh bookings for the new Brezza and the current wait time for the subcompact SUV stands at up to six months. The car is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Here’s the full press release from the manufacturer

The All New Hot and Techy Brezza gets new connectivity updates

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on the SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System, Turn-By-Turn navigation on the HUD & MID screen enhance customer experience

The All New Hot and Techy Brezza now offers Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system and Turn-By-Turn navigation *1 for the Head Up Display unit and the Multi-Information Display (MID). The new features will be conveniently installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates through smartphone *2 updates, or can be downloaded from the website, and all customers can start enjoying the new features on the go.

Since its launch, the All New Brezza has become the talk of the town as a high-tech Compact SUV. The New Brezza has received an overwhelming response with over 1.9 lakh+ bookings since its launch on the 30 th of June, 2022.

The All New Hot and Techy Brezza is known for its youthful and energetic exterior design; commanding SUV stance for unmistakable road presence. The modern and spacious interiors of the New Brezza are unique, exciting, and impressive with its dual-tone black & new rich brown theme with silver accents to offer an engaging experience.

Pampering occupants further, the New Brezza offers an electric sunroof, wireless charging dock, and a SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”. Another major highlight of the All New Hot and Techy Brezza is its 360 View Camera system that makes parking in tight spots an absolute breeze. The in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect telematics system meanwhile offers 40+ connected features.

