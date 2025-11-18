2025 Tata Sierra: Does It Stand True To Its Concept?

The new Sierra takes some inspiration from the older version, while being completely ready for modern buyers

Tata recently revealed the production-spec Sierra, ahead of its launch on November 25. Yes, the icon has returned, and it's in a completely modern and appealing avatar, ready to take on the fiercely populated compact SUV space. While Tata has finally revealed the production-spec version, the concept car was unveiled long ago, and we have to say it was worth the wait.

In this report, we compare the design of the production-ready version of the Sierra with the concept iteration of the already popular SUV. Read on as we also cover necessary details, including launch date and expected pricing.

Front

There is hardly any difference here, as both concept and production car look identical when you view them from the front. There is no resemblance to the previous Sierra and everything looks modern and ready to please the buyers for many years. Like the concept car, the production car gets slim LED headlights and a full-width LED lightbar. You also get Sierra badging positioned right above the Tata logo. The gloss black elements make their way to the production vehicle as well, and you get the same silver skid plate, adding a rugged charm.

The new Sierra looks mesmerizing and takes some inspiration from the older version. Wonder how the design has evolved? Then here’s a side-by-side comparison of the design of the old and new Sierra.

Side

Viewing from the sides, you will notice that the production-spec version of the Sierra sports 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and they have a different design from the concept.

What’s common is that you get the flush door handles, a Alpine window silhouette of the original (not a single glass piece), and similarly styled pillars as well. You can notice that Tata has used plenty of gloss black accents on the sides as well.

Rear

The rear looks completely identical to what we saw with the concept car. You get a flat tailgate and sleek full-width LED taillights. The Sierra gets a chunky silver skid plate here as well, and there are plenty of gloss black elements at the back, also. Similar to the concept vehicle, you get a large roof-mounted spoiler and Sierra badging on the tailgate.

So as you can see, not much has changed from the concept version to the final production version, which we will get to see on the roads.

Features

The Sierra will be loaded with features, with the highlight being the triple-screen layout consisting of the digital driver display, a touchscreen infotainment and a third screen for the co-driver. It gets a huge panoramic sunroof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated front seats. You get a 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless charging, powered driver’s seat and multi-colour ambient lighting as well.

In terms of safety, it gets ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and both front and rear parking sensors. You also get 6 airbags consisting of front, side and curtain airbags.

The Sierra’s interior is clearly top-notch and the abundant list of features make the cabin a better place to be in. In fact, we think that is Tata’s best interior!

Powertrain

The 2025 Tata Sierra is expected to get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which will make its debut on the Sierra. This engine makes 170 PS and 280 Nm. This engine is likely to be available with both, a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 7-speed DCT automatic option.

Tata could also offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine, sourced from the Nexon. This engine makes around 118 PS and 260 Nm. Tata could offer the diesel unit with both manual and automatic options.

Price And Rivals

The Sierra is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris/ Grand Vitara.

Stay tuned as the complete price list of the Sierra will be revealed on November 25, 2025.