Published On Feb 08, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ignis

The maximum cash discount is available on the MY23 Jimny, while the highest exchange bonus can be availed with both the MY23 and MY24 variants of the Grand Vitara

Highest cash discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh offered on some variants of the MY23 Jimny.

Exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 available with the Grand Vitara’s strong-hybrid variants.

The Fronx can be had with savings of up to Rs 70,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 59,000 available with the Ignis.

All offers are valid till the end of February 2024.

Maruti has rolled out its list of discounts valid on all Nexa offerings except the XL6 and Invicto for February 2024. It is providing savings on both MY23 and MY24 units this month, though the models manufactured in 2023 attract higher benefits. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses (with an optional scrappage bonus), and corporate discounts. Let's have a look at exact model-wise offers.

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2023 may affect their resale value compared to buying an MY24 unit.

Ignis

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 59,000 Up to Rs 44,000

Both the MT and AMT variants of the MY23 units of the Maruti Ignis, get the above-mentioned discounts.

If you wish to buy the MY24 Ignis, the cash discount stands at Rs 20,000 for the manual variants while it’s Rs 25,000 for the AMT variants.

Other benefits like exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same.

You can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or go for the scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000, but cannot club the two. The scrappage bonus is available with both MY23 and MY24 models of the hatchback.

The Maruti Ignis is priced from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.11 lakh.

Baleno

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000 Up to Rs 37,000

The Maruti Baleno is also being offered with the optional scrappage discount of Rs 20,000 instead of the exchange bonus (without clubbing the two offers) with both MY23 and MY24 stock.

All variants (including the AMT but excluding the base-spec Sigma and CNG variants) of the MY23 Baleno can be had with the above-mentioned discounts. That said, if you pick the Sigma, it doesn’t get the cash discount but comes with the same other benefits.

The MY23 Baleno’s CNG variants come with either the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or the scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000.

Offers mentioned for the MY24 Baleno are available on its petrol AMT variants. If you wish to pick its MT variant, the cash discount drops down to Rs 15,000, while other discounts remain unchanged.

Like with the MY23 CNG variants, MY24 model’s CNG trims are also available with either the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

Maruti retails its premium hatchback between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh.

Also See: 2024 Maruti Dzire Spied Testing For The First Time

Ciaz

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Rs 25,000 – Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000 Up to Rs 28,000

The aforementioned benefits are applicable to all variants of the MY23 and MY24 variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

While the MY23 model gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000, the MY24 Ciaz misses out on a cash discount altogether.

There’s an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000 as well that can be availed instead of the exchange bonus with both the MY23 and MY 24 models.

Maruti has priced its compact sedan from Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh.

Jimny

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.5 lakh – Exchange Bonus – – Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.53 lakh Rs 3,000

The Maruti Jimny is being offered with a cash discount only with the MY23 model’s Alpha variants. If you wish to buy the MY23 Jimny’s Zeta trim, it comes down to Rs 75,000.

The off-roader isn’t available with exchange bonus or a scrappage bonus.

Maruti is offering the MY24 Jimny with only a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Its prices range between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh.

Also Check Out: Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Your Everyday Offroader

Fronx

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Rs 60,000 Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount – – Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,000 Up to Rs 40,000

Only the turbo variants of the MY23 Maruti Fronx can be had with total discounts of up to Rs 70,000. If you choose the regular petrol or CNG variants, they can be had only with the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or the scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti is providing the turbo variants of the MY24 Fronx with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, while the exchange bonus and optional scrappage bonus remain unchanged.

If you pick the regular petrol or CNG variants of the MY24 Fronx, there’s just the option of the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

The Fronx is currently priced from Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offers Amount MY23 MY24 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 – Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount – – Total Benefits Up to Rs 75,000 Up to Rs 50,000

The regular mild-hybrid variants of the MY23 and MY24 Maruti Grand Vitara get an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000, while it goes up to Rs 55,000 for the MY23 and MY24 SUV’s strong-hybrid variants.

Offers mentioned above are for the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti SUV. If you pick the MY23 and/or MY24 mild-hybrid variants, the exchange bonus drops down to Rs 30,000. The cash discount of Rs 25,000 also comes down to Rs 15,000 for the MY23 model.

These offers are applicable to all variants of the MY23 and MY24 mild-hybrid variants except the base-spec Sigma.

Maruti has priced the Grand Vitara between Rs 10.80 lakh and Rs 19.93 lakh.

Notes:

The corporate offers may vary based on the eligibility of the customers. Between the exchange bonus and scrappage benefit, only one out two will be applicable as per policy. The benefits may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership for more details. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Ignis AMT