2024 Maruti Dzire Spied Testing For The First Time

Modified On Feb 05, 2024 11:44 AM By Rohit for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift

It will also feature a rounded grille, all-LED lighting and a 360-degree camera as the new Swift.

Cabin layout to be similar too; seen with a bigger touchscreen and beige upholstery.

Other equipment could include auto AC, up to six airbags and blind spot detection.

Expected to get the new Swift’s 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Launch expected by June 2024; prices could start from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

We know that there’s a fourth-generation Maruti Swift (spied a few times in India already) coming this year. It was hence believed that the third-gen Maruti Dzire sedan was also likely in the works, the first set of spy shots of which have now surfaced online.

What Do The Images Reveal?

At first glance, the sedan seems to have a similar shape as the current model on sale, with the major giveaway being the flat rear that keeps it within the confines of the sub-4 metre category. That said, it will feature a fresh design akin to the upcoming Swift, including the big rounded grille and tweaked bumpers. The new Dzire will also get an all-LED lighting setup with updated styling, and a freshly designed set of alloy wheels. Keen-eyed observers will also notice the ORVM-mounted camera hinting at a 360-degree setup.

Cabin Details Observed

Like the existing Maruti Swift and Dzire duo, the new-gen models will also likely have a similar layout on the inside. Although the spy shots don’t entirely reveal the interior of the third-gen sub-4m sedan, it does give a glimpse of the revamped cabin. You can notice the big touchscreen (probably the 9-inch unit) from the upcoming Swift on board the new Dzire and the beige upholstery.

Also Check Out: Maruti Jimny Goes Topless For Forest Safari In Rajasthan

Expected Features For The New Dzire

Apart from the larger infotainment unit, likely with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Maruti is expected to equip it with auto AC, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and wireless phone charging. In terms of safety tech, the new Dzire could also come with blind spot detection (as seen on one of the Swift’s test mules), up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-hold assist.

Powertrain Check

The third-gen Dzire will likely get the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine (82 PS/108 Nm), as seen on the new Japan-spec Swift, with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. However, the specifications of the India-relevant model could have some differences, especially with regards to the automatic option.

For now, the current-gen sedan is provided with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm), available with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. It can also be had with an optional CNG kit, wherein it makes 77 PS and 98.5 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT only.

Expected Launch And Price

We expect the third-gen Maruti Dzire to go on sale by June 2024, with prices likely to start at Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

Image Source