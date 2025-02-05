Skoda Partners With Zepto In India For Test Drives Of The Kylaq

Not only can you order groceries and fashion products, but will also be able to order test drives of the Kylaq from February 8

Skoda has partnered with Zepto for quicker test drives of the Kylaq.

This means that you can order test drives of the Kylaq in 10 minutes.

Regular test drives and even deliveries of the Kylaq are already underway.

Prices of the Kylaq range between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Online quick commerce platforms are currently booming, offering everything from groceries to electronics and fashion. But if you thought that was the limit, think again, as soon, you will be able to order a test drive for cars too! Skoda has teamed up with Zepto, one of India’s top quick commerce platforms, for quicker test drives of the new Kylaq sub-4m SUV from February 8, 2025.

Zepto is known for delivering items in just 10 minutes, so it won’t be long before you can order a test drive of the Kylaq at your doorstep.

Let us now take a brief overview of the Skoda Kylaq:

Skoda Kylaq: An Overview

The Skoda Kylaq gets an aggressive yet timeless design outside with the signature butterfly Skoda grille and split-type LED headlights at the front and wraparound tail lights. It also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails.

Inside, it comes with a minimalistic dashboard layout and a cabin theme varying as per the chosen variant. In terms of features, it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 6 speakers, an 8-inch digital driver’s display. It also comes with auto AC with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof and a segment-first 6-way electrically-adjustable front seats that also come with a ventilation function.

In terms of safety, it has 6 airbags (as standard), traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has a rear defogger and rear parking camera with sensors.

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the lower variants of the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Skoda Kylaq: Prices And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and even the Kia Syros.

