Prices Of Maruti Celerio, Alto K10, Dzire, Swift, Brezza, And Eeco Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500

Maruti Celerio gets the highest hike followed by Brezza and Alto K10.

Maruti Celerio's price increased by up to Rs 32,500.

The price of Alto K10 has gone up by up to Rs 19,500.

Variants affected by the price hike of Maruti Swift are now costlier by Rs 5,000.

Eeco sees a price increase of Rs 12,000 across all its variants.

Only two variants of Brezza are affected by the latest price hike.

Maruti Wagon R, S-Presso and Ertiga are not affected by the price hikes.

Recently Maruti has hiked the price of multiple offerings under the Arena banner such as the Celerio, K10 and Brezza. Here is a detailed variant-wise pricelist of all the cars that are affected by the latest round of price hikes.

Maruti Celerio Price Hike

Variant Old (Rs) New (Rs) Difference (Rs) Manual Transmission (MT) LXI 5.30 lakh 5.64 lakh +27,500 VXI 5.83 lakh 5.99 lakh +16,000 ZXI 6.11 lakh 6.39 lakh +27,500 ZXI Plus 6.59 lakh 6.87 lakh +27,500 VXI (CNG) 6.73 lakh 6,89 lakh +16,000 Automatic (AMT) VXI 6.28 lakh 6.49 lakh +21,000 ZXI 6.56 lakh Discontinued N/A ZXI Plus 7.04 lakh 7.37 lakh +32,500

A minimum hike of Rs 16,000 is applicable on the VXI and VXI CNG variants.

The highest increase is present on the top trip ZXI Plus of Rs 32,500.

Maruti has discounted the ZXI AMT variant of the Celerio.

Celerio recently received an updated safety suite featuring 6 airbags as standard along with 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Alto K10 Price Hike

Variant Old (Rs) New (Rs) Difference (Rs) Manual STD (o) 3.99 lakh 4.09 lakh +10,000 LXI (o) 4.83 lakh 4.93 lakh +10,000 VXI (o) 5 lakh 5.15 lakh +15,000 VXI Plus (o) 5.35 lakh 5.49 lakh +14,500 LXI (o) CNG 5.73 lakh 5.83 lakh +10,000 VXI (o) CNG 5.96 lakh 6.04 lakh +8,500 Automatic VXI (o) 5.51 lakh 5.64 lakh +13,000 VXI Plus (o) 5.80 lakh 5.99 lakh +19,500

The VXI (o) CNG variant gets the lowest price hike of Rs 8,500.

The top spect VXI Plus automatic gets costlier by Rs 19,500.

The new price range of the Alto K10 is from Rs 4.09 lakh to Rs 6.04 lakh.

Maruti Swift Price Hike

Variant Old (Rs) New (Rs) Difference (Rs) VXI 7.74 lakh 7.79 lakh +5,000 VXI (o) 8.01 lakh 8.06 lakh +5,000 ZXI 8.74 lakh 8.79 lakh +5,000 ZXI Plus 9.44 lakh 9.49 lakh +5,000 ZXI Plus dual-tone 9.60 lakh 9.65 lakh +5,000

The price hike of Rs 5,000 is only applicable to the AMT variants of the Maruti Swift.

The Maruti Swift now costs between Rs 6.49 lakh and 9.65 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Variant Old (Rs) New (Rs) Difference (Rs) Manual LXI 6.79 lakh 6.84 lakh +5,000 VXI 7.79 lakh 7.84 lakh +5,000 VXI CNG 8.74 lakh 8.79 lakh +5,000 ZXI 8.89 lakh 8.94 lakh +5,000 ZXI CNG 9.84 lakh 9.89 lakh +5,000 Automatic VXI 8.24 lakh 83.4 lakh +10,000 ZXI 9.34 lakh 94.4 lakh +10,000 ZXI Plus 10.14 lakh 10.19 lakh +5,000

Price hikes for the Dzire include multiple variants and a minimum increase of Rs 5,000.

The VXI and ZXI automatic variants prices have been hiked by Rs 10,000.

The new price range is now between Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh.

Maruti Brezza

Variant Old (Rs) New (Rs) Difference (Rs) LXI 8.34 lakh 8.54 lakh +20,000 LXI CNG 9.30 lakh 9.50 lakh +20,000

Only two variants are affected by the price hike, LXI and LXI CNG.

Above mentioned variants are now costlier by Rs 20,000.

The price for the SUV now ranges from Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh.

Maruti Eeco

Variant Old (Rs) New (Rs) Difference (Rs) 5 str STD (o) 5.32 lakh 5.44 lakh +12,000 7 str STD (o) 5.61 lakh 5.73 lakh +12,000 5 str AC(o) 5.68 lakh 5.80 lakh +12,000 5 str AC CNG (o) 6.58 lakh 6.70 lakh +12,000

Prices of each variant of Eeco are hiked by Rs 12,000.

The van now costs between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 6.70 lakh.

Disclaimer

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

