Prices Of Maruti Celerio, Alto K10, Dzire, Swift, Brezza, And Eeco Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500

Modified On Feb 06, 2025 05:36 PM By Kartik for Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio gets the highest hike followed by Brezza and Alto K10.

  • Maruti Celerio's price increased by up to Rs 32,500. 

  • The price of Alto K10 has gone up by up to Rs 19,500. 

  • Variants affected by the price hike of Maruti Swift are now costlier by Rs 5,000.

  • Eeco sees a price increase of Rs 12,000 across all its variants. 

  • Only two variants of Brezza are affected by the latest price hike.

  • Maruti Wagon R, S-Presso and Ertiga are not affected by the price hikes.

Recently Maruti has hiked the price of multiple offerings under the Arena banner such as the Celerio, K10 and Brezza. Here is a detailed variant-wise pricelist of all the cars that are affected by the latest round of price hikes. 

Maruti Celerio Price Hike 

Maruti Celerio Front Right Side View

Variant

Old (Rs)

New (Rs)

Difference (Rs)

Manual Transmission  (MT)

LXI

5.30 lakh 

5.64 lakh 

+27,500

VXI

5.83 lakh 

5.99 lakh 

+16,000

ZXI

6.11 lakh 

6.39 lakh 

+27,500

ZXI Plus

6.59 lakh 

6.87 lakh 

+27,500

VXI (CNG)

6.73 lakh 

6,89 lakh 

+16,000

Automatic (AMT)

VXI

6.28 lakh

6.49 lakh

+21,000

ZXI

6.56 lakh

    Discontinued 

              N/A

ZXI Plus

7.04 lakh

7.37 lakh

+32,500

  • A minimum hike of Rs 16,000 is applicable on the VXI and VXI CNG variants.

  • The highest increase is present on the top trip ZXI Plus of Rs 32,500. 

  • Maruti has discounted the ZXI AMT variant of the Celerio.

  • Celerio recently received an updated safety suite featuring 6 airbags as standard along with 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. 

Alto K10 Price Hike

Maruti Alto K10 Front Left Side

Variant

Old (Rs)

New (Rs)

Difference (Rs)

Manual 

STD (o)

3.99 lakh 

4.09 lakh 

+10,000

LXI (o)

4.83 lakh 

4.93 lakh 

+10,000

VXI (o)

5 lakh 

5.15 lakh

+15,000

VXI Plus (o)

5.35 lakh 

5.49 lakh 

+14,500

LXI (o) CNG

5.73 lakh 

5.83 lakh 

+10,000

VXI (o) CNG

5.96 lakh 

6.04 lakh

+8,500

Automatic 

VXI (o) 

5.51 lakh 

5.64 lakh 

+13,000

VXI Plus (o)

5.80 lakh 

5.99 lakh

+19,500

  • The VXI (o) CNG variant gets the lowest price hike of Rs 8,500.

  • The top spect VXI Plus automatic gets costlier by Rs 19,500.

  • The new price range of the Alto K10 is from Rs 4.09 lakh to Rs 6.04 lakh. 

Maruti Swift Price Hike

Maruti Swift Front Left Side

Variant

Old (Rs)

New (Rs)

Difference (Rs)

VXI 

7.74 lakh 

7.79 lakh 

+5,000

VXI (o) 

8.01 lakh 

8.06 lakh 

+5,000

ZXI  

8.74 lakh

8.79 lakh 

+5,000

ZXI Plus 

9.44 lakh

9.49 lakh 

+5,000

ZXI Plus  dual-tone

9.60 lakh

9.65 lakh 

+5,000

  • The price hike of Rs 5,000 is only applicable to the AMT variants of the Maruti Swift.

  • The Maruti Swift now costs between Rs 6.49 lakh and 9.65 lakh. 

Also Read: Here Are The Top 10 Best Selling Car Brands In January 2025

Maruti Dzire 

Maruti Dzire Front

Variant 

Old (Rs)

New (Rs)

Difference (Rs)

Manual 

LXI

6.79 lakh

6.84 lakh

+5,000

VXI

7.79 lakh

7.84 lakh

+5,000

VXI CNG

8.74 lakh

8.79 lakh

+5,000

ZXI

8.89 lakh

8.94 lakh

+5,000

ZXI CNG

9.84 lakh

9.89 lakh

+5,000

Automatic 

VXI 

8.24 lakh 

83.4 lakh

+10,000

ZXI 

9.34 lakh

94.4 lakh

+10,000

ZXI Plus

10.14 lakh

10.19 lakh

+5,000

  • Price hikes for the Dzire include multiple variants and a minimum increase of Rs 5,000. 

  • The VXI and ZXI automatic variants prices have been hiked by Rs 10,000.

  • The new price range is now between Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh. 

Maruti Brezza

Maruti Brezza Front Left Side

Variant 

Old (Rs)

New (Rs)

Difference (Rs)

LXI

8.34 lakh

8.54 lakh

+20,000

LXI CNG

9.30 lakh

9.50 lakh

+20,000

  • Only two variants are affected by the price hike, LXI and LXI CNG.

  • Above mentioned variants are now costlier by Rs 20,000. 

  • The price for the SUV now ranges from Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh.

Maruti Eeco

Maruti Eeco Front Left Side

Variant

Old (Rs)

New (Rs)

Difference (Rs)

5 str STD (o)

5.32 lakh

5.44 lakh

+12,000

7 str STD (o)

5.61 lakh

5.73 lakh

+12,000

5 str AC(o)

5.68 lakh

5.80 lakh

+12,000

5 str AC CNG (o)

6.58 lakh

6.70 lakh

+12,000

  • Prices of each variant of Eeco are hiked by Rs 12,000.

  • The van now costs between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 6.70 lakh.

 

Disclaimer 

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Check Out: Honda Amaze Prices Hiked For The First Time, New Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh

