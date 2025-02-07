Entire Range Of Honda Products Is Now Fully e20 Compliant

All Honda cars manufactured after January 1, 2009, are e20 fuel compatible

As regulations for manufacturing e20-compatible engines are becoming more stringent over time, carmakers are ensuring that their new offerings meet these standards. However, owners of older cars are concerned about whether their cars are compatible with fuel type. That said, Honda car owners have nothing to worry about, as all the Honda offerings manufactured after January 1, 2009, are e20 compliant. This means that models, including the current-spec Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda City Hybrid and Honda Elevate and also the second-generation Honda Amaze, which is on sale alongside the updated Amaze, are e20 compliant.

What is e20 fuel?

e20 fuel is nothing but a blend of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol, the usage of which will be mandatory on all petrol-powered vehicles from April 1, 2025. Ethanol is essentially a by-product that is manufactured during the processing of sugar from sugarcane, rice husk and maize.

Benefits of using e20 fuel

One of the major benefits of mixing ethanol with petrol is that it burns cleaner than pure petrol and hence reduces vehicular tailpipe emissions. Moreover, it reduces the government’s expenditure cost to import crude oil.

That said, if an engine is not e20 compatible and such fuel is used in it, it might lead to excessive corrosion inside the engine, which can affect its longevity. However, as said earlier, Honda cars manufactured after January 1, 2009, are e20 compatible.

Honda’s lineup in India

Honda currently offers the Honda Amaze (both new as well as previous generation models), Honda City, Honda City Hybrid and Honda Elevate.

Prices of the previous-gen Amaze range from Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.86 lakh, while prices of the new Amaze range between Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh. It rivals other sub-4m sedans like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

The Honda City is a compact sedan that rivals the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia and it is priced from Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh. Its hybrid iteration, the Honda City Hybrid, costs from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.75 lakh and it has no direct rival in India but can be considered a sedan alternative to hybrid versions of the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

The Honda Elevate ranges between 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.73 lakh. It competes with compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder and Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

