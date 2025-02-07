MG Astor's 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Discontinued With The MY25 Update

The MG Astor comes with 5 variants: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro, and is powered by only a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

The MG Astor received its MY 2025 (model year 2025) update recently where prices of some variants were hiked by up to Rs 38,000 while the variant with a panoramic sunroof became more affordable. That said, the carmaker has now confirmed that even the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that produced 140 PS and 220 Nm, has been discontinued.

2025 MG Astor: Powertrain Options

With its 2025 update, the MG Astor now comes with only a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are are follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 110 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT*

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

As mentioned earlier, the turbo-petrol engine that was mated with a torque converter automatic gearbox has now been discontinued. It produced 140 PS and 220 Nm.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Sales Hit All-time High In January 2025

2025 MG Astor: Other Updates

While the price of the base-spec Sprint and fully-loaded Savvy Pro variants were unchanged, prices of some of the other variants were hiked by up to Rs 38,000.

Along with this, a panoramic sunroof has become more accessible, as the lower-spec Shine variant priced at Rs 12.48 lakh, comes with the feature now. Moreover, the mid-spec Select variant that ranges between Rs 13.82 lakh to Rs 14.85 lakh gets 6 airbags and a leatherette seat upholstery. Before the update, these two amenities were only provided on the top-spec Savvy Pro variants.

2025 MG Astor: Other Features And Safety

The 2025 MG Astor continues to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats with a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof and auto AC.

Its safety net comprises up to 6 airbags, heated outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), a 360-degree camera with blind spot assist, hill hold and hill descent control and an electronic parking brake. It also features a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

2025 MG Astor: Price And Rivals

The 2025 MG Astor is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

What are your thoughts on the Astor’s turbo-petrol engine getting discontinued? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.