Mahindra BE6 and XEV 9e PAN-India Drives Are Now Underway

Published On Feb 07, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra has started PAN India test drives for its latest EVs, the XUV 9e and BE 6 from today. The test drives started in a phased manner. The first phase took place on 14th January in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, followed by the second phase on 24th January in Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore. Now, the third phase begins today. The BE6 is priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh, while the XUV9e is slightly higher, ranging from Rs 21.9 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh.

Both models are available in four variants – Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. Additionally, the BE 6 also has a new variant ‘Pack One Above’. Here are the delivery timelines for each variant:

Variant Battery Pack Option Delivery timelines for BE 6 Delivery timelines XEV 9e Pack One 59 kWh August 2025 August 2025 Pack One Above 59 kWh August 2025 - Pack Two 59 kWh July 2025 July 2025 Pack Three Select 59 kWh June 2025 June 2025 Pack Three 79 kWh Mid-March 2025 Mid-March 2025

Deliveries of the fully loaded variants will commence first, followed by the Pack Two variant, and finally the Pack One variant.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: An Overview

The Mahindra BE 6 and XUV 9e bring two distinct design styles to the table. The BE 6 features an aggressive design with dual-pod headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights, and 19-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels (upgradable to 20 inches).

In contrast, the XUV 9e takes on a simpler, SUV-coupe design with vertically stacked LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and tail lights, and similar alloy wheel options. The cabin is minimalistic, featuring a dual-tone theme, a modern triple-screen setup (instrumentation, infotainment, and passenger display), and an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo on the 2-spoke steering wheel.

What do these SUVs have to offer?

The Mahindra BE 6 boasts a feature-rich and modern interior, highlighted by dual 12.3-inch displays (instrument cluster and touchscreen), while the XEV 9e features a 12.3-inch triple display setup. Additionally, both EVs come equipped with pull-tab-style door handles (inspired by premium Porsche models) and a gloss-black 2-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated BE logo. Other standout features include dual wireless phone chargers, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated and powered front seats, a panoramic glass roof with integrated lighting, and even a selfie camera.

Both the EVs have earned a perfect 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making it the safest car tested by the agency. Safety features include up to 7 airbags (6 as standard), an electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, auto park assist, and level-2 ADAS tech with driver drowsiness monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

The XUV 9e offers a similar feature and safety suite but includes a single wireless charger instead of dual chargers. Both models deliver top-notch comfort, safety, and cutting-edge technology.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Powertrain Options

Specifications Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 557 km 683 km 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD RWD RWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e: Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. That said, the Mahindra XEV 9e will compete with the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched in India.

