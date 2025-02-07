All
Mahindra BE6 and XEV 9e PAN-India Drives Are Now Underway

Published On Feb 07, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for Mahindra XEV 9e

Bookings for Mahindra’s EVs will begin from 14th February’25, while deliveries will commence from mid March

PAN India Test Drive Begins

  • Customers can now avail test drives for the BE 6 and XEV 9e across all cities.

  • Phase 1 test drives started on 14th January in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

  • Phase 2 test drives commenced from 25th January in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Indore.

  • BE6 comes in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. 

  • XEV 9e is offered in four variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. 

  • Features on the BE 6 include dual 12.3-inch displays, while the XEV 9e offers a 12.3-inch triple display setup. Additional features include multi-zone auto AC, a 16-speaker sound system, and auto parking. Safety features comprise 7 airbags (6 as standard) and Level 2 ADAS.

  • The EVs come with two battery packs: a standard 59 kWh and a larger 79 kWh with a single motor setup and a range of up to 656km for the XEV 9e and 683 km for the BE 6.

  • Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • XEV 9e prices range from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Mahindra has started PAN India test drives for its latest EVs, the XUV 9e and BE 6 from today. The test drives started in a phased manner. The first phase took place on 14th January in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, followed by the second phase on 24th January in Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Indore. Now, the third phase begins today. The BE6 is priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh, while the XUV9e is slightly higher, ranging from Rs 21.9 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh.

Mahindra BE 6

Both models are available in four variants – Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. Additionally, the BE 6 also has a new variant ‘Pack One Above’. Here are the delivery timelines for each variant:

Variant

Battery Pack Option

Delivery timelines for BE 6 

Delivery timelines XEV 9e

Pack One

59 kWh

August 2025

August 2025

Pack One Above

59 kWh

August 2025

-

Pack Two

59 kWh

July 2025

July 2025

Pack Three Select

59 kWh

June 2025

June 2025

Pack Three

79 kWh

Mid-March 2025

Mid-March 2025

Deliveries of the fully loaded variants will commence first, followed by the Pack Two variant, and finally the Pack One variant.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: An Overview

Mahindra XEV 9e Front

The Mahindra BE 6 and XUV 9e bring two distinct design styles to the table. The BE 6 features an aggressive design with dual-pod headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights, and 19-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels (upgradable to 20 inches). 

In contrast, the XUV 9e takes on a simpler, SUV-coupe design with vertically stacked LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and tail lights, and similar alloy wheel options. The cabin is minimalistic, featuring a dual-tone theme, a modern triple-screen setup (instrumentation, infotainment, and passenger display), and an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo on the 2-spoke steering wheel.

What do these SUVs have to offer?

Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e Side

The Mahindra BE 6 boasts a feature-rich and modern interior, highlighted by dual 12.3-inch displays (instrument cluster and touchscreen), while the XEV 9e features a 12.3-inch triple display setup. Additionally, both EVs come equipped with pull-tab-style door handles (inspired by premium Porsche models) and a gloss-black 2-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated BE logo. Other standout features include dual wireless phone chargers, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated and powered front seats, a panoramic glass roof with integrated lighting, and even a selfie camera.

Both the EVs have earned a perfect 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, making it the safest car tested by the agency. Safety features include up to 7 airbags (6 as standard), an electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, auto park assist, and level-2 ADAS tech with driver drowsiness monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

The XUV 9e offers a similar feature and safety suite but includes a single wireless charger instead of dual chargers. Both models deliver top-notch comfort, safety, and cutting-edge technology.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Powertrain Options

Mahindra XEV 9e

Specifications

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra XEV 9e

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

59 kWh

79 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

1

1

Power

231 PS

286 PS

231 PS

286 PS

Torque

380 Nm

380 Nm

380 Nm

380 Nm

Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2)

557 km

683 km

542 km

656 km

Drivetrain

RWD*

RWD

RWD

RWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive 

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e: Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. That said, the Mahindra XEV 9e will compete with the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched in India.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

