Honda Amaze Prices Hiked For The First Time, New Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
The new prices of the Honda Amaze range from Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)
After prices of the Honda City, Honda City Hybrid and Honda Elevate were hiked recently, the pricing of the Honda Amaze also saw an increment of up to Rs 30,000. Let us take a look at the new prices and the price difference in detail:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with 5-speed manual gearbox
|
V
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
VX
|
Rs 9.10 lakh
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
ZX
|
Rs 9.70 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
+ Rs 30,000
|
1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with 7-step CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission)
|
V
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
|
Rs 9.35 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
VX
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.15 lakh
|
+ Rs 15,000
|
ZX
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
+ Rs 30,000
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The V and VX variants have seen a price hike of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 for the manual and automatic variants, respectively. Prices of the top-spec ZX variant have been hiked by Rs 30,000 for both transmission options.
Honda Amaze: Features And Safety
Features on board the Honda Amaze include an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. It also comes with amenities like a PM2.5 cabin air filter, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.
On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), traction control, a hill hold assist, a rearview and a LaneWatch camera. The Amaze is also the first sub-4m sedan in India to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.
Honda Amaze: Powertrain Options
The Honda Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, the details of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
Power
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
110 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 7-step CVT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
18.65 kmpl (MT) / 19.46 (CVT)
Honda Amaze: Rivals
It rivals other sub-4m sedans like the new Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.
