Honda Amaze Prices Hiked For The First Time, New Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh

Modified On Feb 05, 2025 06:50 PM By Dipan for Honda Amaze

The new prices of the Honda Amaze range from Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

Honda Amaze prices hiked for the first time

After prices of the Honda City, Honda City Hybrid and Honda Elevate were hiked recently, the pricing of the Honda Amaze also saw an increment of up to Rs 30,000. Let us take a look at the new prices and the price difference in detail:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with 5-speed manual gearbox

V

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8.10 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

VX

Rs 9.10 lakh

Rs 9.20 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

ZX

Rs 9.70 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+ Rs 30,000

1.2-litre N/A petrol engine with 7-step CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission)

V

Rs 9.20 lakh

Rs 9.35 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

VX 

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.15 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

ZX

Rs 10.90 lakh

Rs 11.20 lakh

+ Rs 30,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Honda Amaze

The V and VX variants have seen a price hike of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 for the manual and automatic variants, respectively. Prices of the top-spec ZX variant have been hiked by Rs 30,000 for both transmission options.

Honda Amaze: Features And Safety

Honda Amaze interior

Features on board the Honda Amaze include an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. It also comes with amenities like a PM2.5 cabin air filter, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

Honda Amaze gets segment-first ADAS features

On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), traction control, a hill hold assist, a rearview and a LaneWatch camera. The Amaze is also the first sub-4m sedan in India to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Honda Amaze: Powertrain Options

Honda Amaze engine

The Honda Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, the details of which are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Power

90 PS

Torque

110 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 7-step CVT

Fuel Efficiency

18.65 kmpl (MT) / 19.46 (CVT)

Honda Amaze: Rivals

Honda Amaze rear

It rivals other sub-4m sedans like the new Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

