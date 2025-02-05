Rolls Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India, Starts From Rs 8.95 Crore

The new Ghost boasts new exterior styling elements like new headlights and tail lights, however the cabin updates remain subtle

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II has officially arrived on our shores, and true to expectations, it comes with a jaw-dropping starting price of Rs 8.95 crore. This latest iteration of the Ghost is available in three variants: the Series II, Extended Series II, and the striking Black Badge Series II. With its refreshed exterior styling, the Ghost Series II exudes a contemporary flair, while the cabin, though still steeped in luxury, only reveals subtle updates. But before we dive into the finer details, let’s explore the pricing across the different variants:

Variant Price Series II Rs 8.95 crore Extended Series II Rs 10.19 crore Black Badge Series II Rs 10.52 crore

Ghost Series II Design Updates

The new Ghost Series II certainly looks fresh, though the updates aren’t particularly significant. Up front, it features redesigned headlights and updated LED DRLs, while the front bumper has been tweaked to give it a sleeker appearance. The signature Rolls-Royce chrome grille and the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ on the front hood remain unchanged. From the profile and rear, the Ghost retains much of the same look as its predecessor, though the LED tail lights now feature new elements. The Ghost rides on 22-inch, 9-spoke alloy wheels.

Cabin And Features

From the inside, the Ghost Series II looks very similar to its previous counterpart, with only minor tweaks on the dashboard. This luxury sedan now features a fully digital driver’s display, while the infotainment system now gets new connectivity features. If you opt for the Black Badge version of the Ghost Series II, you will get a different tan and black interior theme.

A V12 Under The Hood

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II uses a twin-turbocharged V12 engine, which drives all four wheels of the sedan. Note that the Black Badge version uses the same engine but comes in a higher state of tune.

Rivals

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II can be regarded as a very premium alternative to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Its nearest competitor in the luxury segment would also be the Bentley Flying Spur.