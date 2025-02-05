Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Full Variant-wise Prices Out

Along with revealing the Pack Two prices, Mahindra has introduced Pack One Above variant for the BE 6 and Pack Three Select variant for both models

Pack Two variant of BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh, while the corresponding variant of XEV 9e costs Rs 24.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings of all the variants of the EV will commence from February 14.

The delivery timelines will range between mid-March and August 2025, depending on the chosen variant.

The 79 kWh battery pack is offered only with the Pack Three variants of both EVs.

Prices of the Mahindra BE 6 range between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

XEV 9e prices range from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has finally revealed the full variant-wise prices of the BE 6 and XEV 9e, including the Pack Two variants. Moreover, the carmaker has also introduced two new variants- the Pack One Above, which slots between the Pack One and Pack Two variants in the BE 6 and a new Pack Three Select variant that is positioned between the Pack Two and Pack Three variants in both cars. Here is the detailed variant-wise pricing of the two EVs:

Variant Battery Pack Option BE 6 XEV 9e Pack One 59 kWh Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 21.90 lakh Pack One Above 59 kWh Rs 20.50 lakh – Pack Two 59 kWh Rs 21.90 lakh Rs 24.90 lakh Pack Three Select 59 kWh Rs 24.50 lakh Rs 27.90 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh Rs 26.90 lakh Rs 30.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Note: Above prices do not include the charger as well as its installation cost

The table suggests that only the Pack Three variant of both cars will be available with the bigger 79 kWh battery pack option, as suggested by an official RTO document that we covered here. Moreover, the Pack One Above variant will only be offered with the BE 6 and not the XEV 9e.

The carmaker has also stated that bookings of all the variants will commence from February 14, 2025. Notably, the carmaker had earlier said that bookings of only the fully loaded Pack Three variant would start on the V-day.

Delivery Timelines

Along with the prices, delivery timelines of all variants were also detailed by Mahindra, which are as follows:

Variant Delivery timeline Pack One August 2025 Pack One Above August 2025 Pack Two July 2025 Pack Three Select June 2025 Pack Three Mid-March 2025

Deliveries of the fully loaded variants will start first, followed by the Pack Two and finally the Pack One variant.

Mahindra BE 6: An Overview

The Mahindra BE 6 is the smaller EV among the two offerings and has an aggressive design language with dual-pod headlights and C-shaped LED DRLs and similarly designed tail lights. It gets 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to bigger 20-inch units.

The interior is equally aggressive with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and another for the touchscreen), pull-tab-type inside door handles like some more premium Porsche offerings, and a gloss-black 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo.

Other features include dual wireless phone chargers, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated and powered front seats, a panoramic glass roof with lighting elements and a selfie camera.

It has also scored a perfect 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP, becoming the safest car to be tested by the indigenous testing agency. Highlights include up to 7 airbags (6 as standard), an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera and an auto park assist. It also gets level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech with features such as driver drowsiness monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra XEV 9e: An Overview

Compared to the BE 6, the Mahindra XEV 9e has a simpler design language and a SUV-coupe body style. It gets vertically stacked LED headlights and connected LED DRLs and tail lights. 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels are common here too, with an option to upgrade them to 20-inch units.

The simple design is also carried forward in the cabin that has a dual-tone theme, a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo and a more modern triple-screen setup on the dashboard (including one for the instrumentation, another for touchscreen and one for the passenger).

The feature and safety suite are also similar to the BE 6 save for a single wireless charger unit provided on the XEV 9e.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Powertrain Options

Specifications Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 557 km 683 km 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD RWD RWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e: Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. The Mahindra XEV 9e, on the other hand, will compete with the Tata Harrier EV when it is launched in India.

