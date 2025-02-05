Volkswagen Golf GTI Coming To India, Pre-Bookings Open At Some Dealerships

According to our sources, the Golf GTI will be introduced in India as a full import and is expected to be available in limited number of units

Customers can now pre-book the Golf GTI at select dealerships.

As per our sources, the Gold GTI could be limited to just 250 units.

It features an aggressive yet bold design with matrix LED headlights, 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels, and dual exhaust setup.

It gets an all-black cabin theme with metallic pedals and 3-spoke steering wheel with GTI logo.

Powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 245 PS and 370 Nm.

Expected to be priced from Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Golf GTI, a dream for many Volkswagen enthusiasts in India, will soon become a reality as the German marque prepares to introduce this hot hatch in the country. While the Golf GTI will be imported in full, sources suggest that only 250 units are expected to be available in India. Also, some Volkswagen dealerships are now also accepting offline orders for the Golf GTI in India.

Golf GTI Design

The Golf GTI, as a hot hatch, exudes a sporty and aggressive vibe right from the first glance, though it still maintains the signature Volkswagen design. It comes equipped with matrix LED headlights, a sleek grille featuring a centrally positioned ‘VW’ logo, and a front bumper with an aggressive honeycomb mesh pattern. Its aggressive stance is further enhanced by 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels (with an optional 19-inch set), a sporty diffuser and dual exhaust setup at the rear. What else makes it stand out as a sportier hatchback are its ‘GTI’ badge on the grille, fender and on the tail gate.

Cabin And Features

The Golf GTI sports an all-black cabin theme, featuring a layered dashboard design and tartan-clad sport seats. It also gets metallic pedals and a 3-spoke steering wheel with ‘GTI’ badge. Its feature set includes a GTI-specific fully digital instrument cluster and 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting.

245 PS In A Hatchback

The Golf GTI is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes a whopping 245 PS and 370 Nm. It comes paired with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, which drives the front wheels of this hatchback. It can sprint from nought to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Golf GTI, being a fully imported offering, is expected to be priced from Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, the Golf GTI will take on the likes of the Mini Cooper S.

