Watch: Which Mahindra BE 6 Variant Should You Buy?

The Mahindra BE 6 is the carmaker’s latest take on a modern-day EV that is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select And Pack Three.

While the lower variants get an option of a 59 kWh battery pack, the fully-loaded trim has a larger 79 kWh unit, both of which have a claimed range of over 500 km. That said, the BE 6 is packed with features inside, with segment-first amenities including an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display (HUD), an in-car camera and a boost mode. That said, finding the right variant that suits your needs can become fairly confusing, especially with the availability of such a variety of configurations and features.

In the latest video on the CarDekho YouTube channel, we have detailed variant-wise features of the Mahindra BE 6. But before that, we talk about the variant-wise colour and the battery pack options to help you decide your favourite BE 6 colour and powertrain option before you move on to choose the variant, which we have explained here:

Mahindra BE 6: Variant-wise Prices

Variant Battery Pack Option Price Pack One 59 kWh Rs 18.90 lakh Pack One Above 59 kWh Rs 20.50 lakh Pack Two 59 kWh Rs 21.90 lakh Pack Three Select 59 kWh Rs 24.50 lakh Pack Three 79 kWh Rs 26.90 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Do note that the above prices do not include the cost of the charger, which can be had at an additional payment of up to Rs 75,000 over the variant’s price.

Mahindra BE 6: Battery Pack And Electric Motor Specifications

The Mahindra BE 6, as mentioned above, comes with two battery pack options mated with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 535 km 682 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

Mahindra BE 6: Features And Safety

The Mahindra BE 6 is equipped with features including dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and another for infotainment), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, dual wireless phone chargers, and ventilated and powered front seats. It also gets an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display and a 1,400-watt 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The safety net is also robust with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and features like up to 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It further gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with amenities including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, along with an auto park assist system.

Mahindra BE 6: Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV. It will also lock horns with the Maruti e Vitara when it is launched in India.

