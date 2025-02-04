Renault Showrooms Get Massive Overhaul, French Carmaker Globally Opens First new'R Outlet In Chennai

Renault India has revealed its new’R store in Ambattur, Chennai, which is based on its new global identity and gets a brand new outlook

It is the carmaker’s first showroom in India to embrace the brands’s new identity

It comes with a new black exterior design and a white 2D Renault logo.

Inside, it comes with a dual-tone theme and more modern lighting and seating elements.

All customer service areas are now within the showroom’s perimeter in the new outlet.

100 existing showrooms will be revamped as per the new identity in 2025.

Other existing outlets will be renovated by the end of 2026.

Back in 2021, the Renault Group altered its global identity and introduced a new 2D logo to embrace the changing tides. Now in 2025, it has opened its first showroom globally in India based on the new identity, that too in Ambattur, Chennai. This new showroom gets new amenities and architectural format and showcases how the carmaker’s upcoming showrooms will look like. Let us now understand how the new showrooms will be different from the carmaker’s current outlets:

What’s Different?

The new’R store in Ambattur comes with a revamped exterior and interior design. Outside, it comes with the new 2D Renault logo finished in white over a black facade (front). The interiors are dual-theme with a black and bronze-type finish with plenty of modern lighting. Moreover, the cars are now placed in the centre under bright lights to allow customers to check out the cars from all sides. All the customer service areas like the customer lounge and sales executive offices are within the showroom’s perimeter to make everything easily accessible to the customers. The French carmaker also has used a lot of urban lighting and seating elements inside the new outlet to elevate the car buying experience.

Also Read: Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get A Subcompact SUV Home This February

What About The Existing Showrooms?

Renault India aims to revamp 100 of the existing showrooms with the new visual identity in 2025. All the other existing showrooms will also be revamped by 2026.

Renault In India

Renault India currently has over 380 sales outlets and more than 450 service outlets. The carmaker currently offers three products in India, including the Renault Kwid hatchback, Renault Triber MPV and Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV. Coming up next from Renault will be the updated Triber and Kiger, expected to launch later this year. In 2026, the brand will further expand its lineup with the introduction of the new-gen Duster and its 7-seater version.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What are your thoughts on the new Renault showroom in terms of its design? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.