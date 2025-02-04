Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny Nomade Receives 50,000 Bookings In Japan

Suzuki has temporarily stopped accepting orders for the Jimny Nomade in Japan

The made-in-India 5-door Maruti Jimny is sold as ‘Jimny Nomade’ in Japan.

It gets two new exterior colour options in Japan: Chiffon Ivory Metallic and Jungle Green.

Inside, it features black and grey dual-tone upholstery, while the rest of the cabin layout remains the same as India-spec Jimny.

The Japan-spec Jimny gets additional features like heated ORVMs and front seats, and ADAS, over the India-spec version.

The Japan-spec 5-door Jimny is priced between 2,651,000 yen and 2,750,000 yen (Rs 14.86 lakh to Rs 15.41 lakh - approx. conversion from Japanese Yen).

The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny was recently launched in its home country, Japan, under the name ‘Jimny Nomade’. The 5-door Jimny sold in Japan is made in India and boasts of a few additional features and different exterior color options compared to the India-spec version. Within just one week of its launch in Japan, the Jimny Nomade has received approximately 50,000 bookings.

Suzuki Japan has temporarily suspended bookings for the Jimny Nomade due to the high demand for the SUV. The automaker has stated that it is making efforts to deliver the ordered units as soon as possible, before resuming bookings.

More About Jimny Nomade

Since the 5-door Jimny Nomade is exported from India to Japan, there’s absolutely no difference in terms of design. That said, there is no major change in the exterior design, with the only difference being that the Japan-spec Jimny gets two new colour options, including a Chiffon Ivory Metallic (with black roof) and a Jungle Green option. Suzuki is not offering the India-spec model’s signature Kinetic Yellow shade on the Japan-spec Jimny.

The Japan-spec 5-door Jimny features the same dashboard layout as the India-spec version; however, the upholstery on the Japan-spec model is in grey and black. The only notable difference inside is the touchscreen, which is smaller than that of the India-spec version.

Features On Offer

Suzuki Jimny Nomade is equipped with features like heated ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) and front seats, 4-speaker sound system, a push-button start/stop, cruise control, and auto AC. While the safety suite is quite similar to the India-spec version, i.e., it includes 6 airbags (as standard), hill-hold and hill descent control and a rear parking camera with sensors, the Japan-spec Jimny additionally gets advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech as well.

Same Engine As The India-spec Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny Nomade gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as offered with the India-spec Maruti Jimny. However, the Japan-spec 5-door Jimny has a reduced performance. The specifications are as follows:

Model Japan-spec Jimny Nomade India-spec Maruti Jimny Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 102 PS 105 PS Torque 130 Nm 134 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT Drive Type 4-wheel-drive

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Price Range And Rivals

Japan-spec Jimny Nomade India-spec Maruti Jimny 2,651,000 yen to 2,750,000 yen (Rs 14.86 lakh to Rs 15.41 lakh) Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

In India, the Jimny takes on the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

