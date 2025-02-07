All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Hyundai Creta Sales Hit All-time High In January 2025

Modified On Feb 07, 2025 02:38 PM By Kartik for Hyundai Creta

  • 658 Views
  • Write a comment

This all-time high figure marks a month-on-month (MoM) growth of nearly 50 percent for Hyundai Creta nametag

Creta All time high sales

Hyundai Creta, the constant best-seller in the compact SUV segment, has hit an all-time high sales figure of 18,522 units sold in January 2025. Compared to last year's sales figures, this marks a growth of 40 percent for the Korean carmaker's SUV. Do note that Hyundai has combined the sales figures of the ICE Creta, Creta N-Line and the recently launched Creta Electric. Let us have a quick look at the SUVs. 

Hyundai Creta And Creta Electric Design 

Hyundai Creta Electric Front

Hyundai ensured that the SUVs looked apart when considering the fascia and rear. Creta Electric features a more N-Line-ish look with a pixelated grille with active air flaps, while the ICE Creta features a chunky black grille. Lighting elements are shared across the SUVs.

The side profile makes it hard to separate the two apart from the EV getting blacked-out roof rails and ORVMs, while the Creta gets silver roof rails with body-coloured ORVMs.

The rear lighting elements are also shared across the two siblings, with changes limited to the bumper and skid plate. 

Hyundai Creta Electric Cabin

Interior design remains the same for both Creta and Creta Electric with a dual-tone cabin theme. The steering wheel on the Creta Electric, however, is a three-spoke steering wheel. 

Hyundai Creta And Creta Electric Features And Safety 

Hyundai Creta

Both Creta and Creta Electric are loaded with comfort and convenience features such as a dual 10.25-inch display (driver and infotainment), dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, and ventilated front seats. Creta Electric also gets boss mode for the co-driver seat and vehicle-to-load (V2L). 

To ensure passenger safety, both SUVs come with 6 airbags (as standard) and level 2 ADAS such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

Hyundai Creta And Creta Electric Powertrains

The ICE Creta gets the choice of three engines; specifications of those are as follows:

Engine

1.5-litre NA* petrol

1.5-litre turbo petrol

1.5-litre diesel 

Power

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT**/ 6-step CVT^

7-speed DCT^^

6-speed MT/AT*^

Fuel Efficiency 

17.4 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT)

18.4 kmpl

21.8 kmpl (MT), 19.1 kmpl (AT)

*NA= Naturally Aspirated

**MT= Manual Transmission 

^CVT= Continuously Variable Transmission 

^^DCT= Dual Clutch Transmission

*^AT= Torque Converter Automatic

The electric counterpart comes with two battery packs, the technical specifications of which are as follows: 

Battery

42 kWh

51.4 kWh

Power

135 PS

171 PS

Torque

200 Nm

200 Nm

Claimed Range 

390 km

473 km

Both batteries support DC fast charging, allowing the batteries to go from 0 to 80 percent in 58 minutes.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Service Cost Evaluation At 10,000 Km

Price And Rivals 

Hyundai Creta rear

Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes against the likes of Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Grand Vitara

Hyundai Creta N-Line price ranges from Rs 16.93 lakh to Rs 20.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 24.38 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi) and is an alternative to MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Hyundai Creta Sales Hit All-time High In January 2025
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience