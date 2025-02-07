Hyundai Creta Sales Hit All-time High In January 2025

This all-time high figure marks a month-on-month (MoM) growth of nearly 50 percent for Hyundai Creta nametag

Hyundai Creta, the constant best-seller in the compact SUV segment, has hit an all-time high sales figure of 18,522 units sold in January 2025. Compared to last year's sales figures, this marks a growth of 40 percent for the Korean carmaker's SUV. Do note that Hyundai has combined the sales figures of the ICE Creta, Creta N-Line and the recently launched Creta Electric. Let us have a quick look at the SUVs.

Hyundai Creta And Creta Electric Design

Hyundai ensured that the SUVs looked apart when considering the fascia and rear. Creta Electric features a more N-Line-ish look with a pixelated grille with active air flaps, while the ICE Creta features a chunky black grille. Lighting elements are shared across the SUVs.

The side profile makes it hard to separate the two apart from the EV getting blacked-out roof rails and ORVMs, while the Creta gets silver roof rails with body-coloured ORVMs.

The rear lighting elements are also shared across the two siblings, with changes limited to the bumper and skid plate.

Interior design remains the same for both Creta and Creta Electric with a dual-tone cabin theme. The steering wheel on the Creta Electric, however, is a three-spoke steering wheel.

Hyundai Creta And Creta Electric Features And Safety

Both Creta and Creta Electric are loaded with comfort and convenience features such as a dual 10.25-inch display (driver and infotainment), dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, and ventilated front seats. Creta Electric also gets boss mode for the co-driver seat and vehicle-to-load (V2L).

To ensure passenger safety, both SUVs come with 6 airbags (as standard) and level 2 ADAS such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

Hyundai Creta And Creta Electric Powertrains

The ICE Creta gets the choice of three engines; specifications of those are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre NA* petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT**/ 6-step CVT^ 7-speed DCT^^ 6-speed MT/AT*^ Fuel Efficiency 17.4 kmpl (MT), 17.7 kmpl (CVT) 18.4 kmpl 21.8 kmpl (MT), 19.1 kmpl (AT)

*NA= Naturally Aspirated

**MT= Manual Transmission

^CVT= Continuously Variable Transmission

^^DCT= Dual Clutch Transmission

*^AT= Torque Converter Automatic

The electric counterpart comes with two battery packs, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed Range 390 km 473 km

Both batteries support DC fast charging, allowing the batteries to go from 0 to 80 percent in 58 minutes.

Price And Rivals

Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes against the likes of Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Hyundai Creta N-Line price ranges from Rs 16.93 lakh to Rs 20.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Creta Electric is priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 24.38 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi) and is an alternative to MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

