Exports Of Left-hand-drive Nissan Magnite Commence For International Markets

Published On Feb 03, 2025 03:01 PM By Dipan for Nissan Magnite

Prices of all the variants of the Magnite were also hiked recently by up to Rs 22,000

Nissan Magnite prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

Nissan has begun exporting the left-hand-drive (LHD) iteration of the Magnite sub-4m SUV from India, starting with some Latin American countries, where 2,900 units were shipped in January 2025. The carmaker further plans to export over 7,100 units to its markets in the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific region. Notably, exports of the facelifted Magnite to right-hand-drive markets began in November 2024, and now the exports to LHD markets are underway.

Talking about the changes in the LHD model, the steering wheel position has shifted to the left to cater to the LHD markets. Other than this, the exterior and interior design, feature and safety suite and powertrain options are identical to the India-spec model.

In other news, Nissan recently hiked the prices of the Magnite in India and here is the detailed variant-wise pricing:

Nissan Magnite: New Prices

Nissan Magnite facelift front

With the introductory prices ending, the Nissan Magnite’s prices now range from Rs 6.12 lakh to Rs 11.72 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Here are the details:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission

Visia

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 6.12 lakh

Rs 13,000

Visia Plus

Rs 6.49 lakh

Rs 6.62 lakh

Rs 13,000

Acenta

Rs 7.14 lakh

Rs 7.27 lakh

Rs 13,000

N-Connecta 

Rs 7.86 lakh

Rs 7.94 lakh

Rs 8,000

Tekna

Rs 8.75 lakh

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 14,000

Tekna Plus

Rs 9.10 lakh

Rs 9.24 lakh

Rs 14,000

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission)

Visia

Rs 6.60 lakh

Rs 6.73 lakh

Rs 13,000

Acenta

Rs 7.64 lakh

Rs 7.82 lakh

Rs 18,000

N-Connecta 

Rs 8.36 lakh

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 13,000

Tekna

Rs 9.25 lakh

Rs 9.44 lakh

Rs 19,000

Tekna Plus

Rs 9.60 lakh

Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 19,000

1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission

N-Connecta 

Rs 9.19 lakh

Rs 9.34 lakh

Rs 15,000

Tekna

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 10.14 lakh

Rs 15,000

Tekna Plus

Rs 10.35 lakh

Rs 10.50 lakh

Rs 15,000

1-litre turbo-petrol engine with CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission)

Acenta

Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 20,000

N-Connecta 

Rs 10.34 lakh

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 15,000

Tekna

Rs 11.14 lakh

Rs 11.36 lakh

Rs 22,000

Tekna Plus

Rs 11.50 lakh

Rs 11.72 lakh

Rs 22,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Notably, this was the Magnite’s first price hike since the facelifted model was launched in October 2024. Now, let us take a look at everything the Nissan Magnite has to offer:

Nissan Magnite: An Overview

Nissan Magnite facelift

The Nissan Magnite gets an all-LED lighting setup, a large grille in a gloss black finish and two C-shaped chrome bars on either side as well as front and rear skid plates. It also gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and silver roof rails.

Nissan Magnite facelift cabin

Inside, it has a dual-tone theme with black and orange leatherette upholstery on the seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Nissan Magnite facelift 7-inch digital driver display

In terms of features, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen (some variants get a larger 9-inch unit), a 7-inch digital driver display and ambient lighting. It also gets a cooled glovebox and a wireless phone charger. However, it does not get a sunroof, which is offered by most of its rivals.

Nissan Magnite facelift 360-degree camera

The safety suite includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Nissan Magnite: Powertrain Options

Nissan Magnite facelift 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Nissan Magnite comes with either a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

1-litre turbo-petrol engine

Power

72 PS

100 PS

Torque

96 Nm

Up to 160 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 7-step CVT

Nissan Magnite: Rivals

Nissan Magnite facelift rear

The Nissan Magnite rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also locks horns with sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

