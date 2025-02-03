Exports Of Left-hand-drive Nissan Magnite Commence For International Markets

Prices of all the variants of the Magnite were also hiked recently by up to Rs 22,000

Nissan has begun exporting the left-hand-drive (LHD) iteration of the Magnite sub-4m SUV from India, starting with some Latin American countries, where 2,900 units were shipped in January 2025. The carmaker further plans to export over 7,100 units to its markets in the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific region. Notably, exports of the facelifted Magnite to right-hand-drive markets began in November 2024, and now the exports to LHD markets are underway.

Talking about the changes in the LHD model, the steering wheel position has shifted to the left to cater to the LHD markets. Other than this, the exterior and interior design, feature and safety suite and powertrain options are identical to the India-spec model.

In other news, Nissan recently hiked the prices of the Magnite in India and here is the detailed variant-wise pricing:

Nissan Magnite: New Prices

With the introductory prices ending, the Nissan Magnite’s prices now range from Rs 6.12 lakh to Rs 11.72 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Here are the details:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission Visia Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.12 lakh Rs 13,000 Visia Plus Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 6.62 lakh Rs 13,000 Acenta Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 7.27 lakh Rs 13,000 N-Connecta Rs 7.86 lakh Rs 7.94 lakh Rs 8,000 Tekna Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 14,000 Tekna Plus Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.24 lakh Rs 14,000 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) Visia Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 6.73 lakh Rs 13,000 Acenta Rs 7.64 lakh Rs 7.82 lakh Rs 18,000 N-Connecta Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 13,000 Tekna Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9.44 lakh Rs 19,000 Tekna Plus Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 19,000 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission N-Connecta Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.34 lakh Rs 15,000 Tekna Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh Rs 15,000 Tekna Plus Rs 10.35 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 15,000 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) Acenta Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 20,000 N-Connecta Rs 10.34 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 15,000 Tekna Rs 11.14 lakh Rs 11.36 lakh Rs 22,000 Tekna Plus Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 11.72 lakh Rs 22,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Notably, this was the Magnite’s first price hike since the facelifted model was launched in October 2024. Now, let us take a look at everything the Nissan Magnite has to offer:

Also See: Skoda Kylaq Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Choose?

Nissan Magnite: An Overview

The Nissan Magnite gets an all-LED lighting setup, a large grille in a gloss black finish and two C-shaped chrome bars on either side as well as front and rear skid plates. It also gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and silver roof rails.

Inside, it has a dual-tone theme with black and orange leatherette upholstery on the seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen (some variants get a larger 9-inch unit), a 7-inch digital driver display and ambient lighting. It also gets a cooled glovebox and a wireless phone charger. However, it does not get a sunroof, which is offered by most of its rivals.

The safety suite includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Nissan Magnite: Powertrain Options

The Nissan Magnite comes with either a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 7-step CVT

Nissan Magnite: Rivals

The Nissan Magnite rivals other subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also locks horns with sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.