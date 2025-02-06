VinFast VF 3 India Launch Confirmed In 2026

The VinFast VF 3 could be the Vietnamese carmaker’s third electric offering in India after the VF 6 and VF 7, both of which are going to be launched by Diwali 2025

The recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 saw the debut of VinFast, a Vietnam-based electric carmaker that confirmed the launch of the VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7 by Diwali this year. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that its most affordable global offering, the VinFast VF 3, will be introduced in India in 2026. While the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, here’s everything the VinFast VF 3 comes packing in its global-spec model:

VinFast VF 3 Exterior

The VinFast VF 3 comes with an overall boxy design and two doors on either side, similar to the MG Comet EV. It has a black closed-off grille with halogen headlights and a chrome bar in the centre of the grille with the VinFast logo. It also has an all-black front and rear bumper that integrates seamlessly into the body cladding that runs across the body. Like the front, the rear also gets a blacked-out section that houses the halogen tail lights and a chrome bar with the VinFast logo in the centre.

VinFast VF 3 Interior, Features And Safety

The VinFast VF 3 has a simple dashboard layout with a chunky-looking 2-spoke steering wheel and a 10-inch floating touchscreen that also acts as the driver’s display. The global-spec model has an all-black cabin theme and 4 seats, the rear row of which can be accessed by folding down the co-driver’s seat. Other features include a manual AC and front power windows. Its safety suite includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

VinFast VF 3 Battery Pack And Electric Motor

The global-spec VinFast VF 3 comes with a single battery pack option mated to a rear-axle-mounted (RWD) electric motor. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery pack 18.64 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 41 PS Torque 110 Nm Claimed range 215 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

The VF 3 can be fast charged from 10-70 percent in 36 minutes. We expect the India-spec VF 3 to have the same battery pack and electric motor specifications.

VinFast VF 3 Expected Price And Rivals

The India-spec VinFast VF 3 is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally, the VinFast VF 3 comes with a battery subscription plan like MG’s electric offerings including the MG Windsor and MG ZS EV. If such a subscription plan is incorporated in India, we can expect the prices to go lower than the mentioned price. That said, it will directly rival the MG Comet and will also be an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, and Tata Tigor EV.

