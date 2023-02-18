Published On Feb 18, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata Harrier

Hyundai confirms the arrival of the fourth-generation Verna, while Tata begins accepting reservations for the 2023 Harrier and Safari

The mid-week of February saw teasers from Hyundai on the new-generation Verna, whilst Tata finally gave its midsize SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, the long-awaited feature upgrade. Moving forward, we also received information on how Renault and Nissan are planning to bring new models in India, while Maruti also announced feature updates on its compact sedan.

Let’s have a look at all important highlights of the week

Tata Commences Bookings For The 2023 Harrier And Safari

Tata has now updated the Harrier and Safari with new driver assistance technologies and enhanced interior amenities to keep up with the competition. Bookings for the 2023 Harrier and Safari are already open, and prices are expected to be announced in March.

New-Gen Hyundai Verna Debut Date Confirmed

After a series of hints on social media, Hyundai officially releases the first teaser of the new Verna, briefly displaying the car's new front and back ends, as well as a glimpse of its silhouette. Also, the upcoming sedan's variant-wise engine and gearbox specs have been revealed. The new Verna's debut date has also been announced by the automaker.

These Hyundai Engines Are No Longer Available

Hyundai has retired the 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine from Creta, which will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre TGDi (turbo) petrol engine that will debut with the new-generation Verna. In addition, the diesel engine option has been dropped from two of the carmaker's popular models, the i20 and the Verna.

Maruti Ciaz Updated With New Safety Features

Maruti has introduced two new safety features to its compact sedan – the Ciaz – which are now offered as standard. In addition, three new dual-tone exterior colour hues for the sedan have also been released by the automaker. This happened just a few days after the Maruti announced new connectivity feature updates for the Ertiga, Baleno, and XL6

Toyota Innova Crysta Variant-Wise Features Leaked

Toyota confirmed the return of the Innova Crysta a few days ago, with a slightly tweaked front end and an updated 2.4-litre diesel engine (on BS6 phase II norms). Bookings for the MPV have already begun, and its variant-specific features and specs have leaked online, as described here.

Waiting Period For The Lower Trims Of The Scorpio N To Get Reduced

Earlier, Mahindra emphasized deliveries of the Scorpio N's top-spec Z8L trims, implying that the company only manufactured the higher-spec variants. According to an official statement, Mahindra will now prioritize the delivery of lower-spec Z2 and Z4 trims, which will significantly help to clear the backlog of bookings for these variants.

Per Day Bookings Data For Maruti Fronx and Jimny Revealed

Maruti introduced the Fronx and Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo, and both vehicles drew a lot of interest from visitors. The caramaker has also commenced the bookings for both the models on the same occasion. In a recent interview, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Maruti Has disclosed the per day booking statistics for the Fronx and the Jimny.

Facelifted Honda City To Arrive Soon

Honda is about to give a minor makeover to its fifth-generation Honda City, the test mule of which has been spied multiple times. The updated sedan from Honda is expected to have minor design changes and few features that will help it to retain its competitiveness against the upcoming new-generation Hyundai Verna.

Nissan & Renault To Introduce Six New Models

Both automakers, Renault and Nissan, have outlined their future plans for India, starting from 2025. They will introduce six new cars in the country, while no specific models have been announced, we may expect four new SUVs and two entry-level EVs from the company.

Audi Q3 Sportback Goes On Sale In India

The sportier looking Q3, with the suffix Sportback, has been officially launched in India. The Q3 Sportback is our market's first coupe-styled compact luxury SUV. It is based on the top-of-the-line Technology trim and comes with an S-Line exterior package.

