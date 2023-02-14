Published On Feb 14, 2023 05:10 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna 2022

The fourth generation Hyundai sedan is no longer available with the diesel engine

The Verna will be offered in four trims: EX, S, SX and SX(O)

Hyundai will debut the new 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine with the compact sedan.

Depending on the engine options, the Verna will be offered in three transmission choices: six-speed MT, CVT and a seven-speed DCT automatic.

Bookings are already open for Rs 25,000.

While Hyundai is yet to take covers off the new-generation Verna, the carmaker has revealed its engine and transmission options across the variants. Available in four trim levels, the sedan will be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo) and 1.5-litre MPi (naturally aspirated) – with different gearbox choices.

Let’s have a look at its variant-wise engine and transmission details

Variant 1.5-litre MPi six-speed MT 1.5-litre MPi CVT 1.5-litre T-GDi six-speed MT 1.5-litre T-GDi seven-speed DCT EX Yes No No No S Yes No No No SX Yes Yes Yes Yes SX (O) Yes Yes Yes Yes

As per the table above, the lower-spec EX and S trims will only be offered with a 1.5-litre MPi (naturally aspirated) petrol engine, paired to a six-speed manual transmission only. Meanwhile, the SX and SX(O) trims can also be had with a more powerful 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine, including all the transmission options – six-speed MT, CVT and seven-speed DCT automatic – that vary depending on the engine choice.

The 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine makes 115PS and 144Nm on the outgoing Verna. The carmaker hasn’t provided the output figure for the new 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine, but we can expect it to produce 159PS and 253Nm, the same as the globally available i30. The former is paired to either a six-speed MT or CVT, while the latter can be had with either six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT automatic.

Hyundai also claims that these engines are compliant with BS6 phase II emission norms, and can run on E20 fuel. Another noticeable change here is that the fourth-generation Verna is no longer available with a diesel option.

Hyundai has not yet revealed the prices of the new-gen Verna, but we expect it to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will take on the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

