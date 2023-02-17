Modified On Feb 17, 2023 10:53 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Verna 2022

The compact sedan will be more premium than ever in its new generation avatar and will get its most powerful engine yet

Bookings for the 2023 Verna are open.

It is being offered in four trims: EX, S, SX and SX(O).

Gets two petrol engine options: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre turbo.

Bigger proportions and new features likely to be on offer.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Shortly after releasing the first official teasers of the new-generation Verna, Hyundai has confirmed the sedan will make its market debut on March 21. Prior to that though, the Honda City rival's bookings have begun.

Powertrains

The new Verna will come with two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine from the outgoing Verna churns out 115PS and 144Nm, while the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit is expected to make 159PS and 253Nm. There will not be a diesel engine on offer.

The Features List

In terms of features, the new Verna could offer a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display over the outgoing model. It already comes with ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, six airbags, and electronic stability control.

The safety quotient could be improved with ADAS, including blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. While the features list of the sedan is yet to be announced, we know it will be available in four trims: EX, S, SX and SX(O).

Price and Rivals

The 2023 Verna will likely carry a premium over the outgoing version which is priced from Rs 9.64 lakh to Rs 15.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Verna will rival the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.