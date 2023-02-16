Modified On Feb 16, 2023 01:33 PM By Ansh for Honda City 2023

Apart from minor changes to its design, the compact sedan could also get more standard safety features

Honda has confirmed the facelifted City will be unveiled on March 2.

It will get minor tweaks to its design.

Likely to offer some extra features over the outgoing City.

Expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fifth-generation Honda City has been around since mid-2020 and its first mild facelift has already been spied on, courtesy of camouflaged prototypes that were seen. We now know that it will break cover on March 2 and here are the top five things to expect from the updated sedan:

Small Design Tweaks

Based on a couple of spy shots of the facelifted sedan, we know it is getting a new design for its alloy wheels and a tweaked set of tail lamps. Also, the 2023 City could get a slightly redesigned front grille and updated headlamps. Hopefully, it will get some more colour options and perhaps an exclusive shade for the hybrid variant.

An Updated Powertrain

The refreshed City will continue to feature its 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 121PS and 145Nm, but updated to comply with the RDE norms. The motor could become E20 fuel compliant too. Honda is also expected to officially drop the diesel engine from the City range and make it a petrol-only offering, like its rivals.

Honda could also offer the hybrid powertrain of the City e:HEV in a lower variant with the facelifted City, making the more fuel efficient powertrain more accessible.

Added Features

Since it's only a mild facelift and not a generational update, the 2023 Honda City is not expected to get any major feature upgrades. A few features like wireless phone charging, ventilated seats and more connected car tech could be added. It already comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a LaneWatch camera, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Honda City e:HEV Hybrid will likely get the same feature upgrades.

More Safety Features

The facelifted City could get six airbags as standard, while features like automatic headlamps and auto-dimming IRVM could become standard as well. The updated sedan can also get ADAS features like lane-keep assist, high beam assist and adaptive cruise control from the Honda City e:HEV Hybrid.

Price and Rivals

The updated Honda City will carry a premium over the current one which retails between Rs 11.87 lakh and Rs 15.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted City will be a rival to the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Ciaz and the upcoming new generation Hyundai Verna.

