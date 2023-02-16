Published On Feb 16, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti FRONX

The subcompact crossover can be had in five trims and two petrol engine options

Bookings for the Fronx opened after Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Gets 250 to 350 bookings every day, and already has over 6,500 pre-orders.

Can be booked for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Gets the same feature list as the new Baleno but with a different interior.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti unveiled the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 and opened its bookings on the same day. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki, recently revealed that the Fronx has received over 6,500 bookings, and on average it’s getting between 250 to 350 bookings per day.

What’s Under The Hood

Available in five trims, the Fronx can be had with two petrol engine options. First is the familiar 1.2-litre unit making 90PS and 113Nm paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. The second is the returning 1.0-litre turbocharged Boosterjet engine, now churning out 100PS and 148Nm with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Features List

Most of the features of the Fronx are borrowed from the Baleno, including its nine-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, cruise control, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP) and a 360-degree camera. New features include a wireless phone charger and paddle shifters. It also sports distinctive styling from the hatchback, with increased ground clearance, and a premium design front and rear inspired by the bigger Grand Vitara SUV.

Expected Price and Rivals

The carmaker could launch the Fronx by March at a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest Maruti subcompact offering will be a rival to the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and an alternative to the Maruti Brezza.

Also Read: Maruti Ciaz Gets Safer, Now Comes In 3 Dual-Tone Colour Options