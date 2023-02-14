Hyundai Drops Turbo-Petrol & DCT Option From Creta Range
Only the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines of the Creta now remain on sale
140PS, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Creta are no longer available.
The 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines can be had with manual and automatic transmissions.
However, the Creta will get the new Verna’s 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, which could deliver up to 159PS.
The new engine is likely to be offered soon.
Hyundai has silently discontinued the turbo-petrol engine of the Creta, which was available with the S Plus and SX (O) variants. The compact SUV is now available with its naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines only.
Hyundai offered the Creta with a 140PS, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, which was paired with a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic). The same engine does its duties on the Kia Seltos and Carens as well, which are also expected to be sold without the turbo-petrol option anytime soon.
The Creta is now available with 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. While a six-speed manual transmission is standard for both, the petrol gets an IVT (CVT) and the diesel gets a six-speed torque converter AT as well.
Meanwhile, Hyundai has just teased the new Verna, which will debut Hyundai Group’s 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine in India. The same turbo-petrol is used on the i30 and the engine delivers 159PS and 253Nm. We’re expecting the same spec for the Creta as well, with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT transmissions, like the Verna.
The compact SUV retails from Rs 10.84 lakh to Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos and MG Astor, out of which the latter four get turbo-petrol engine options.
