Modified On Feb 13, 2023 04:30 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna 2022

Hyundai's new generation compact sedan will be larger and offer a new, more powerful 1.5-litre TGDi petrol engine

The new generation Verna can be reserved for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Design of the new front and rear of the car teased along with the silhouette.

Hyundai has confirmed a new 1.5-litre TGDi petrol engine for the sedan.

The sedan loses the diesel engine with the new generation.

To be available in four variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O)

The new generation Verna may officially debut soon as Hyundai has opened bookings for it for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The carmaker has also given us a first official teaser briefly showcasing the sedan’s updated design, front and rear, with peeks at its silhouette.

New Looks

As seen in the teaser, the car's silhouette appears to have a notchback type rear profile, resembling its bigger sibling, the Elantra. The front has connected LED DRLs along the bonnet line and a newly styled grille inspired by the globally available Sonata. At the rear, the sedan also features connected LED taillamps that end in a fang-like light signature.

The teaser also hints at the bigger dimensions of the new Verna, a change observed with its rival compact sedans in the segment. The carmaker will offer it in seven monotone and two dual-tone exterior shades, introducing three new monotone colours: Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown.

Also Read: Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 33,000 On Hyundai Cars This February

More Features

Though Hyundai hasn’t detailed the updated features list of the new Verna, the sedan will come with connected displays (for the infotainment and digital cluster), as previously spied on in a test mule. It will also likely be equipped with dual zone climate control, ventilated front seats and a premium sound system.

Also Read: More Than 650 Units Of The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Booked In Under 2 Months

Enhanced Safety

Its safety kit may also include ADAS tech, which will possibly make it the second compact sedan to be loaded with driver-assistance systems. The new Verna is likely to come with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, and four disc brakes as standard.

Updated Powertrains

With the new emissions norms coming in, engine options on the Verna will be RDE compliant, and compatible with E20 fuel. The new Verna will be available with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol mated to either a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT transmission, and a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine available with a six-speed MT and a iVT transmission.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Is Now The Second Compact SUV After Kia Seltos With Six Airbags As Standard

The former is a new engine while the latter currently makes 115PS and 144Nm in the outgoing model. The power figure of the 1.5-litre TGDi petrol unit is yet to be revealed. More significantly, Hyundai has dropped the 1.5-litre diesel engine option from the new Verna. Like its main rivals, it will be a petrol-only model.

Expected Price & Rivals

The fourth-generation Hyundai Verna is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue its rivalry with the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.