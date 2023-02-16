Modified On Feb 16, 2023 03:45 PM By Sonny for Tata Harrier

Its updated feature list also includes a new, larger infotainment touchscreen

The Harrier and Safari get feature updates shown at Auto Expo 2023.

New ADAS tech list of features includes auto emergency braking, lane assist and blind spot detection.

New 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and more upmarket seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Will continue with 2-litre diesel engine offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Prices for both updated SUVs are expected to be announced in March.

The Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs are getting updated with more features for 2023, most of which were showcased at Auto Expo 2023. While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, bookings for the updated SUV are now open for a token of Rs 30,000.

What’s new on the Tata SUVs?

The biggest change for the 2023 Harrier And Safari is the addition of ADAS and the feature suite includes forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, rear collision warning, blind spot detection and traffic sign recognition. Another improvement to the safety set is the 360-degree surround view camera.

Other additional features for these mid-size SUVs include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system to replace the old 8.8-inch unit, and an updated seven-inch digital TFT driver’s display. These new screens already uplift the cabin of the Harrier and Safari. Meanwhile, special edition variants already introduced comforts like ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and disc brakes all around.

Familiar powertrains

The top Tata SUVs will continue to be diesel-only offerings for the time being with the 2-litre diesel engine that makes 170PS and 350Nm. It will continue to be available with a choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. However, the engine will be updated to meet the latest emission and RDE norms, and might be compliant with E20 flex fuel as well.

Design changes pending

The Harrier and Safari may be getting updated with more tech and features in 2023, but a fresh look is not part of it. That will be reserved for the more significant facelift expected to debut sometime in 2024, and we suspect the new front and rear design has been previewed by the Tata Harrier EV Concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Expected launch and prices

The updated Tata SUVs are expected to reach the market sometime in March with a premium over the current prices, especially at the top end. The Harrier currently ranges from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22.6 lakh while the Safari costs between Rs 15.65 lakh and Rs 24.01 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

