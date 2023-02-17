Modified On Feb 17, 2023 02:27 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

Production of the popular top-spec Z8L variant was prioritised by the firm since the SUV’s launch

Scorpio N is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L trims.

Mass-production of the Z2 and Z4 trims will start by month-end, thus reducing their waiting period.

A small percentage of bookings for those trims have been cancelled in the meantime.

These two variants retail from Rs 12.14 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Z4 variant gets petrol and diesel engines, manual and automatic options along with a diesel-4WD combo.

The waiting period for the Mahindra Scorpio N has crossed a year in many cities across the country. While the top-spec Z8 L variants have already been reaching customers, the low-end variants, the Z2 and Z4 in particular, will now be in focus and delivered sooner, according to a company executive.

In a recent interaction with investors, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra Auto and Farm Sectors, said this when talking about the brand’s stacked order books, “Since Scorpio-N we basically said let us prioritize the Z8L, which is the highest version of Scorpio-N, first. So we have actually only produced that for the first 2.5 months, three months. So, we cleared a lot of that waiting period because we just produced the high-end (variants). In the process of that what happened is people who booked some of the lower end versions, then their wait time has gone up beyond the comfort zone. So, we have had some cancellations around that. But, as soon as we start the production of that, which would be around now towards the end of Feb, we would expect that momentum to come back.”

The Scorpio N is available in five trims - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The Z2 and Z4 variants will now be in focus, which retail from Rs 12.14 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Z4 variant is a very versatile trim as it can be had with either petrol or diesel, in both manual and automatic guises, along with the option of a diesel-4WD too!

Features on board the entry-level variants include a touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, height adjustment for driver’s seat, and shift-on-fly 4WD mode. It does look like a lower trim though with the halogen headlamps and steel wheels.

Safety is covered by dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, front and rear disc brakes, ESC, and hill hold control (the latter two only for AT variants).

Powering the Scorpio N are 204PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 132PS/175PS, 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel variants get the option of 4WD with terrain modes and brake and mechanical locking differentials, which are exclusive to the higher-end 4WD variants.

The Mahindra Scorpio N’s price range goes up to Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of Tata Harrier/Safari and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar.

