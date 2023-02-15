Modified On Feb 15, 2023 03:18 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The five-door subcompact off-roader will hit the showrooms sometime in May this year

Maruti will offer it in two broad trims: Zeta and Alpha.

Its total bookings have crossed the 16,500 mark.

More practical than the likes of Mahindra Thar with five doors and usable boot space.

To come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine; 4x4 to be offered as standard.

Equipment on board includes a nine-inch touchscreen and cruise control.

Prices likely to kick off from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s been a little over a month since the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its global premiere at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, we have learned from Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti, that the lifestyle model has bagged over 16,500 bookings, with as many as 700-750 bookings coming in every single day.

The India-spec Jimny has been given a longer wheelbase than the global version to fit the extra pair of doors, create more legroom at the rear and increase its boot space, making it a more practical offering. That said, it’s still a relatively small SUV as it is within the sub-4m bracket and is hence eligible for lower taxation to make it more affordable.

Maruti will offer the SUV with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/134Nm). While a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) is offered as standard, there’s a choice between a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Jimny will be sold in two broad trims: Zeta and Alpha. Its features list includes a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, cruise control, and auto-LED headlights. Its standard safety net includes six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist and descent control, and ABS with EBD.

We are expecting the Jimny to arrive by May 2023, at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its nemeses will be the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, both of which will soon also be available in a five-door avatar.