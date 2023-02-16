2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Variants Detailed

Modified On Feb 16, 2023 05:58 PM By Ansh for Toyota Innova Crysta

The updated MPV is available in four trims with a sole diesel-manual powertrain

Ahead of the market launch of the updated Toyota Innova Crysta, its specifications and variant-wise features have surfaced online. The MPV sports an updated front profile and comes only with a diesel engine. It continues to be offered in four variants: G, GX, VX and ZX.

Before we get into the variant-wise features, let’s take a look at the MPV’s powertrain:

Engine 2.4-litre diesel Transmission Five-speed manual transmission Power 150PS Torque 343Nm

The Innova Crysta will not come with a petrol engine or an automatic gearbox option now, sticking with the same diesel unit as before. Now let’s look at its variant-wise feature list starting with the base-spec ‘G’ trim:

Innova Crysta G

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort/Convenience Safety 16-inch steel wheels

Steel spare wheel

Halogen headlamps

Body-coloured front and rear bumper

Black radiator grille 7- & 8-seater layouts

Illuminated entry with room lamp

Black fabric seat upholstery

Interior colour inside door handles None Powered ORVMs

Manual AC

Manual rear AC

2nd row 60:40 split (8 seater)

2nd row one-touch tumble (7 seater)

2nd row armrest (7 seater)

Keyless entry

Telescopic and tilt steering adjust 3 airbags

ABS with EBD

Brake assist

Vehicle stability control (VSC)

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Rear wiper

The base-spec Innova Crysta will stand out as such with its bare-bones exterior and interior. While it does take care of some basics, it misses out on any kind of infotainment, ISOFIX anchorages and driver seat height adjustment.

Let’s see what the GX variant has to offer over the G variant:

Innova Crysta GX

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort/Convenience Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

Welcome light on ORVMs

Black and silver radiator grille Illuminated entry with all room lamps

Chrome inside door handle

Sun visor with mirror, lid and lamp Touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

Steering-mounted audio controls 2nd-row armrest

Height adjustable driver seat Speed-sensing door lock

Impact-sensing door unlock

The one-above-base GX variant is the true entry-level variant to consider for the returning Innova Crysta. It looks a bit better with the alloy wheels, and offers more basic comforts with the touchscreen infotainment system and 2nd-row armrests. It only gets a couple of more safety features but no ISOFIX tethers.

Here is what’s more on the mid-spec VX trim:

Innova Crysta VX

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort/Convenience Safety Automatic LED Projector headlamps

Front and rear fog lamps

Chrome details on the grille

Chrome finish door belt Blue ambient lighting

Premium black fabric upholstery

Instrument panel with silver and wood finish

Rear personal light

Leather wrapped gearstick

Seatback table 6 speakers

TFT Multi-information display Automatic climate control (front and rear)

Push button start/stop

Cruise control

USB fast charging ISOFIX anchors

Rear-view camera

Rear window defogger

The VX trim packs the features that somewhat suit the premium price tag of the Innova Crysta MPV. It looks better with the LED headlamps and added chrome, while also offering features like auto AC, push-button start/stop and a rear-view camera.

Now check out what the top-spec ZX has to offer over the VX variant:

Innova Crysta ZX

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort/Convenience Safety 17-inch alloy wheels

Spare alloy wheel 7-seater layout only (captain seats in the middle row)

Console box with wood finish

Premium black upholstery or Camel Tan Leather upholstery 8-way power adjustable driver seat 7 airbags

The top-spec ZX variant gets the added benefit of more airbags, bigger wheels, a nicer interior finish and a powered driver seat.

These were the variant-wise features of the new Toyota Innova Crysta. The carmaker could launch the MPV soon at an expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will continue to be a premium alternative to the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens while being an affordable option to the Kia Carnival. However, if you’re looking to get a feature-loaded MPV experience Toyota has to offer for under Rs 30 lakh, then you should consider the new Toyota Innova Hycross which also comes with a strong hybrid powertrain.