2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Variants Detailed

The updated MPV is available in four trims with a sole diesel-manual powertrain

Toyota Innova Crysta

Ahead of the market launch of the updated Toyota Innova Crysta, its specifications and variant-wise features have surfaced online. The MPV sports an updated front profile and comes only with a diesel engine. It continues to be offered in four variants: G, GX, VX and ZX.

Before we get into the variant-wise features, let’s take a look at the MPV’s powertrain:

Toyota Innova Crysta

Engine

2.4-litre diesel

Transmission

Five-speed manual transmission

Power

150PS

Torque

343Nm

The Innova Crysta will not come with a petrol engine or an automatic gearbox option now, sticking with the same diesel unit as before. Now let’s look at its variant-wise feature list starting with the base-spec ‘G’ trim:

Innova Crysta G

Toyota Innova Crysta Third Row Seats

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort/Convenience

Safety

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Steel spare wheel

  • Halogen headlamps

  • Body-coloured front and rear bumper

  • Black radiator grille

  • 7- & 8-seater layouts

  • Illuminated entry with room lamp

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • Interior colour inside door handles

  • None

  • Powered ORVMs

  • Manual AC

  • Manual rear AC

  • 2nd row 60:40 split (8 seater)

  • 2nd row one-touch tumble (7 seater)

  • 2nd row armrest (7 seater)

  • Keyless entry

  • Telescopic and tilt steering adjust

  • 3 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Brake assist

  • Vehicle stability control (VSC)

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • Rear wiper

The base-spec Innova Crysta will stand out as such with its bare-bones exterior and interior. While it does take care of some basics, it misses out on any kind of infotainment, ISOFIX anchorages and driver seat height adjustment.

Let’s see what the GX variant has to offer over the G variant:

Innova Crysta GX

Toyota Innova Crysta Cabin

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort/Convenience

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Welcome light on ORVMs

  • Black and silver radiator grille

  • Illuminated entry with all room lamps

  • Chrome inside door handle

  • Sun visor with mirror, lid and lamp

  • Touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • 2nd-row armrest

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Speed-sensing door lock

  • Impact-sensing door unlock

The one-above-base GX variant is the true entry-level variant to consider for the returning Innova Crysta. It looks a bit better with the alloy wheels, and offers more basic comforts with the touchscreen infotainment system and  2nd-row armrests. It only gets a couple of more safety features but no ISOFIX tethers.

Here is what’s more on the mid-spec VX trim:

Innova Crysta VX

Toyota Innova Crysta Touchscreen Infotainment Display

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort/Convenience

Safety

  • Automatic LED Projector headlamps

  • Front and rear fog lamps

  • Chrome details on the grille

  • Chrome finish door belt

  • Blue ambient lighting

  • Premium black fabric upholstery

  • Instrument panel with silver and wood finish

  • Rear personal light

  • Leather wrapped gearstick

  • Seatback table

  • 6 speakers

  • TFT Multi-information display

  • Automatic climate control (front and rear)

  • Push button start/stop

  • Cruise control

  • USB fast charging

  • ISOFIX anchors

  • Rear-view camera

  • Rear window defogger

The VX trim packs the features that somewhat suit the premium price tag of the Innova Crysta MPV. It looks better with the LED headlamps and added chrome, while also offering features like auto AC, push-button start/stop and a rear-view camera.

Now check out what the top-spec ZX has to offer over the VX variant:

Innova Crysta ZX

Toyota Innova Crysta Second Row Seats

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort/Convenience

Safety

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Spare alloy wheel

  • 7-seater layout only (captain seats in the middle row)

  • Console box with wood finish

  • Premium black upholstery or Camel Tan Leather upholstery

  • 8-way power adjustable driver seat

  • 7 airbags

The top-spec ZX variant gets the added benefit of more airbags, bigger wheels, a nicer interior finish and a powered driver seat.

These were the variant-wise features of the new Toyota Innova Crysta. The carmaker could launch the MPV soon at an expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will continue to be a premium alternative to the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens while being an affordable option to the Kia Carnival. However, if you’re looking to get a feature-loaded MPV experience Toyota has to offer for under Rs 30 lakh, then you should consider the new Toyota Innova Hycross which also comes with a strong hybrid powertrain.

