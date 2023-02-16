2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Variants Detailed
The updated MPV is available in four trims with a sole diesel-manual powertrain
Ahead of the market launch of the updated Toyota Innova Crysta, its specifications and variant-wise features have surfaced online. The MPV sports an updated front profile and comes only with a diesel engine. It continues to be offered in four variants: G, GX, VX and ZX.
Before we get into the variant-wise features, let’s take a look at the MPV’s powertrain:
Engine
2.4-litre diesel
Transmission
Five-speed manual transmission
Power
150PS
Torque
343Nm
The Innova Crysta will not come with a petrol engine or an automatic gearbox option now, sticking with the same diesel unit as before. Now let’s look at its variant-wise feature list starting with the base-spec ‘G’ trim:
Innova Crysta G
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort/Convenience
Safety
The base-spec Innova Crysta will stand out as such with its bare-bones exterior and interior. While it does take care of some basics, it misses out on any kind of infotainment, ISOFIX anchorages and driver seat height adjustment.
Let’s see what the GX variant has to offer over the G variant:
Innova Crysta GX
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort/Convenience
Safety
The one-above-base GX variant is the true entry-level variant to consider for the returning Innova Crysta. It looks a bit better with the alloy wheels, and offers more basic comforts with the touchscreen infotainment system and 2nd-row armrests. It only gets a couple of more safety features but no ISOFIX tethers.
Here is what’s more on the mid-spec VX trim:
Innova Crysta VX
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort/Convenience
Safety
The VX trim packs the features that somewhat suit the premium price tag of the Innova Crysta MPV. It looks better with the LED headlamps and added chrome, while also offering features like auto AC, push-button start/stop and a rear-view camera.
Now check out what the top-spec ZX has to offer over the VX variant:
Innova Crysta ZX
Exterior
Interior
Infotainment
Comfort/Convenience
Safety
The top-spec ZX variant gets the added benefit of more airbags, bigger wheels, a nicer interior finish and a powered driver seat.
These were the variant-wise features of the new Toyota Innova Crysta. The carmaker could launch the MPV soon at an expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will continue to be a premium alternative to the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens while being an affordable option to the Kia Carnival. However, if you’re looking to get a feature-loaded MPV experience Toyota has to offer for under Rs 30 lakh, then you should consider the new Toyota Innova Hycross which also comes with a strong hybrid powertrain.
